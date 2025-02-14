Criminal Justice

Social Media Crucifies Detroit Father Whose Children Allegedly Froze to Death After He Wouldn't Keep Them

Darnell Currie Sr. is getting lit up on the internet for not stepping in to provide shelter to his own kids.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Social Media Crucifies Detroit Father Whose Children Allegedly Froze to Death After He Wouldn&#39;t Keep Them
Screenshot: ABC 7 News

Earlier this week, a homeless mother spoke out to local Detroit news to share that her two children allegedly froze to death while sleeping in her van where she and the kids took shelter. However, the internet is dragging the children’s father (who is not homeless) for his seemingly unsympathetic response.

Suggested Reading

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Two Step Has Sparked These Viral, Hilarious Recreations Across The Globe
Why Fans Believe Drake Stole From Freddie Gibbs For His New Album with PartyNextDoor...and Why Another Artist is Making Similar Claims
Village People Singer Finally Reveals What Trump Anthem 'YMCA' Is Really About...You'll Laugh
That's So Random With Monique Coleman
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Two Step Has Sparked These Viral, Hilarious Recreations Across The Globe
Why Fans Believe Drake Stole From Freddie Gibbs For His New Album with PartyNextDoor...and Why Another Artist is Making Similar Claims
Village People Singer Finally Reveals What Trump Anthem 'YMCA' Is Really About...You'll Laugh
That's So Random With Monique Coleman
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Darnell Currie Sr. spoke with WXYZ to share his side of the story after his 9-year-old and 2-year-old died earlier this week. Their mother, Tateona Williams, previously stated she had no luck locating shelter for herself and her five children. She then resorted to a minivan which turned off in the middle of the night, leaving the family to bear the freezing temperatures.

Advertisement

Related Content

Prepare to Cry: Detroit Mom Says The City Rebuffed Her As She Tried to Shield Her Babies From Freezing Weather
This Homeless Atlanta Man Died in the Most Disrespectful Way, But Could the City Have Prevented It?

Related Content

Prepare to Cry: Detroit Mom Says The City Rebuffed Her As She Tried to Shield Her Babies From Freezing Weather
This Homeless Atlanta Man Died in the Most Disrespectful Way, But Could the City Have Prevented It?

The following morning, Williams said her two children were unresponsive. They died at the hospital from what police believed to be hypothermia.

Advertisement

Williams also said among housing agencies, homeless outreach groups and acquaintances, she reached out to Currie to ask if he would house the children. From her account, he refused for a variety of excuses. From his point of view, he claims he wasn’t informed the children were in a crisis.

Advertisement

“All she said was can I get them. Just to get them and can I get them because y’all homeless? That’s two different things. She ain’t ever said nothing to me. Nothing. So, all them sob other stories, they can cut all that. No, she did not,” he said to WXYZ.

Advertisement

Well, as the internet was left heartbroken at Williams’ loss, they didn’t take Currie’s words lightly. Many users had questions as to why the father didn’t jump to take his own children in. Others accused him of having no remorse for a lack of action.

“As a ‘FATHER,’ why does it matter? Why did you NOT GET YOUR KIDS?!?!?! Why did she have to specify????” said one Instagram user.

Advertisement

“It’s giving she told him and he didn’t care,” said another IG user.

“If he actually was in his kids life he’d know they were homeless,” said another.

Advertisement

“That n***a showed no emotion about his kids dying in the freezing cold after the mother asked him to take them for the night…I really hope Detroit does its thing with him. Like old school run them pockets Detroit,” wrote one X user.

It’s unclear if Currie could face any serious consequences in the incident aside from being dragged on the internet.