The Best, Black TV Shows, Movies on Prime Video

If you’re looking to get into some serious binge watching for Father’s Day with your old man or maybe some solo viewing, Prime Video has you covered — and most importantly, so do we. From kick-ass action movies to modern-day comedies and a little bit of everything in between, we know just what you need to enjoy a seriously good day.

That’s why we rounded up a handful of the newest and best Black TV shows and movies currently streaming right now that you can dive into to whether you’re kicking back with your dad and family or taking a break from all the festivities. These titles feature projects by heavy hitters like Viola Davis and Ryan Coogler, stars like Michael B. Jordan, Kerry Washington and Laverne Cox, and a myriad of stories that are sure to keep you entertained.

So kick back, grab a beer (or a bottle of whiskey) and get ready to press play—because your watchlist just got a whole lot Blacker. Keep reading to get into it!

“Shadow Force”

In “Shadow Force,” Kyrah (Washington) and Issac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Starring: Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Method Man

“G20”

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring: Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Antony Starr

“Duplicity”

High-powered attorney Marley faces her most personal case yet when she is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the murder of her best friend Fela’s husband. With the help of her boyfriend – a former cop turned private investigator – Marley’s search for what really happened leads her down a treacherous maze of deception and betrayal.



Starring: Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Tyler Lepley

“The Woman in the Yard”

Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son and 6-year-old-daughter alone in her rural farmhouse. Then one day the woman takes form in their yard. Ramona assumes the woman is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone.

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.

Starring: The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan

“Clean Slate”

This heartfelt Norman Lear comedy follows Harry (George Wallace), an old-school car wash owner in Alabama who has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as a proud, trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox). Her homecoming brings together a hilarious cast of friends, coworkers, and love interests, as Desiree and Harry try to get it right the second time around.

Starring: Laverne Cox, George Wallace, D.K. Uzoukwunka, Telma Hopkins

“Sinners”

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo Wunmi Mosaku

“Harlem”

“Harlem” season three will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Starring: Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai

“Cross”

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

Starring: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Ta

“Hotel Costiera”

“Hotel Costiera” follows Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine. Daniel returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced.

Starring: Jesse Williams, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra,

“Beyond Black Beauty”

“Beyond Black Beauty” follows young equestrian Jolie Dumont whose Olympic dreams are dashed when her mother moves them from Belgium to her family’s urban ranch in Baltimore. An angry Jolie wants to escape until she bonds with a spirited horse named Black Beauty. Jolie will learn to embrace her heritage while continuing toward her Olympic-hopeful future and discover the value of family and home.

Starring: Kaya Coleman, Gina James, Sagine Sémajuste

Coming Soon: “Heads of State”

In “Heads of State,” the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Starring: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Coming Soon: “The Pickup”

In the “The Pickup,” a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Starring: Keke Palmer, Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson