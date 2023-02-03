There's A Giant Spy Balloon Floating Over the United States. Here's All The Tea

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

This is no shade to the Black community, but we love getting into a conspiracy theory. Honestly, though, it makes sense. We’ve been experimented on, lied about, and generally mistreated since we arrived on these shores. It would make any group of people a tad suspicious.

And the random giant balloon floating object traveling across the Montana skyline right now seems tailor-made to inspire a host of new conspiracy theories.

But before we get too carried away, here’s what you need to know about the balloon. And no, it’s not aliens. Although, the truth is still a bit sketchy.

Advertisement

A Pentagon spokesperson told the Washington Post that the balloon is likely a spying device from the Chinese government.

The Chinese government has denied these allegations. Although, it’s worth noting that the balloon was floating over Montana, which houses some of our nuclear missile silos.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Essentiel by Adele Skincare from head-to-toe (literally)

Essentiel by Adele is an all-purpose moisturizer, suitable for body, face, and even the under eye area. Buy at Essentiel by Adele Use the promo code GO20 Advertisement

There doesn’t seem to be a reason to freak out about it anytime soon. According to the Washington Post, military officials say the balloon doesn’t pose a “physical” or “substantial intelligence threat.”

Officials at the Pentagon told the Washington Post that the balloon will likely hover over the United States “for a few days.” The military has decided not to shoot it down to avoid the debris injuring civilians.

Advertisement

The balloon has caused some international issues. On Friday, President Joe Biden canceled a U.S. diplomatic trip to China over the balloon.

So as wild as it is that a giant spy balloon floating over the United States taking pictures of god knows what , at this point, there does seem to be a logical explanation. Even if the explanation involves some shady spying.

Advertisement

However, if anything changes, we’ll be sure to let our Root audience know straight away.