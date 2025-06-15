Proof The ‘Absent Black Father’ Was a Big Lie

It's Father's Day, and it's time to celebrate great Black fathers. There has long been a stereotype that Black fathers are either absent, violent, or lazy in their households. In TV, Film, and even internet memes, the absent Black father has somehow become the symbol for Black fatherhood, but did you know that there is a study that shows they are the most active fathers?

Yup, a decade-old Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study shows that Black fathers tend to help their kids the most with homework, take them to activities, and bathe and dress their kids, compared with White or Hispanic fathers.

We referenced this study last year when journalist Wayne Washington spoke about his experiences as a Black father, and like Washington, there are plenty of fathers who deserve some credit.

Think of Russell Wilson, who is always being praised for how good and active he is as the father of his and Ciara's blended family. In 2023, he posted on his Instagram that the greatest gift god could give him is being a dad to his kids.

There's also Jay-Z, who you can usually be seen standing by his little daughter Rumi's side, watching her every move or smiling when she is on stage. In an old video, he once this daughter Blue Ivy I know when your sad and happy.

And The Washington Post once said that Obama's most unusual legacy was being a good dad. Despite being president, Obama once told Tatsha Robertson, who is the current Editor-in-chief for The Root, that he never missed school meetings for his girls.

But famous fathers are not the only fathers who deserve credit. Like Washington said in his article, "Brothers deserve their neckties and golf balls, too."

Just look at this adorable video of this young girl who can't stop showing love to her Black Father. The caption of the video states that there "ain't nothing like a girl dad's love." The bond is deep and clear to see as the little girl can't stop hugging her daddy.

The TikTok comments were filled with Black dads sharing similar experiences that they have with their kids:

"Makes me wanna stay and play all day, hardest part of a dads day," wrote one dad.

"Awww my daughter does the same thing. I hate to leave to go to work," wrote another.

Michelle Obama once spoke about how what her working dad was able to provide her was way beyond money, title, and influence, and that she didn't want any working-class Black dad to question what they can do for their kids. As the study shows, showing up matters.

Bottom line is, Black dads, we see you and we celebrate you. Happy Father's Day.