Jay-Z’s Daughter Rumi Carter Throws Up the Roc Nation Sign On Stage, Sparking Insane Illuminati Theories

Another day, another adorable Rumi Carter video from the "Cowboy Carter" tour. This time, Beyoncé's youngest daughter is going viral online for throwing up her father's famous Roc diamond hand symbol while on stage, and of course, the internet has thoughts.

In the moment that has everyone talking, Rumi is once again on stage during her big moment in the show. Standing next to her mother and her sister, Blue Ivy, during "Protector," Rumi did the sign towards the end of the song, leading to big cheers from the crowd and big smiles from both her mother and sister.

In a video from another angle, her father, Jay-Z, is seen watching the show from the audience. In the clip, he is clearly proud of his daughter, clapping and cheering along as she takes up the stage. Naturally, the comments on the videos have ranged from cheering Rumi on and her sign for his dad's brand and company, to conspiracy theories regarding the Illuminati (no shock, there).

One user wrote under the clip, "here go your father's day gift pops lol," as the performance was the day before Father's Day. Another user wrote, "They are some great parents." Other comments are filled with people writing "illuminati" over and over, with one writing, "they got the baby in the illuminati ya'll."

Users were quick to predict that some people were going to have a field day with this moment, as there has long been a conspiracy theory that the diamond sign is associated with the Illuminati.

"Watch people try to claim they're indoctrinating her into the illuminati," one user wrote on TikTok with a crying emoji. Others commented things like, "the people on YouTube are gonna have a time with this one," and "Cue Illuminati theorists in 3…2…1"

Of course, Jay has explained the origins of the sign numerous times, in clips that are now going viral again after Rumi's onstage moment. In one clip from years ago, Jay explains that back in the early Roc Nation days, they would rock around the office making the diamond sign when they thought an album of theirs would go diamond and sell well.

"It just stuck," he explains in the clip. "We started doing it at our shows and then everyone started doing it and it became a worldwide symbol that everyone knows."

The internet was also quick to point out, Rumi is not the only Carter child who has thrown up the symbol. Blue did the sign during the Renaissance Tour two years ago, throwing it up while the audience cheered for her. Beyoncé herself has thrown it up as well.

Still, we predict that conspiracy theorists will certainly continue to "do their thing,", with YouTube videos and think pieces galore dedicated to it in just a few days. In the meantime, one thing is for sure: Rumi is gonna keep doing Rumi, charming all of us on what has without a doubt become the tour of the year.