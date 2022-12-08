On Tuesday, the police responded to the home of Sen. Ted Cruz after reports of his 14-year-old daughter suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms, per The Daily Beast. Social media users speculate Cruz’s hate campaign against the LGBT community drove his daughter to become suicidal.



Police were called around 7:40 p.m. to the senator’s home, according to local reports. The teen was taken to the hospital with no serious injuries. Luckily, security was able to take the knife from her. Cruz was in Washington at the time of the incident. In a statement, he and his family have asked the media to respect their daughter’s privacy. Though reports do not identify Cruz’s daughter, Twitter users have assumed it is Caroline, the eldest of his two daughters. Earlier this year, the teen came out as bi-sexual on her now-private TikTok account, per the Advocate.

Certainly, the juxtaposition between a queer daughter and outwardly homophobic father paint a concerning picture. Many social media users poured out their hearts to Cruz’s daughter while also offering support where they believe Ted’s was absent.

G/O Media may get a commission

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth from ages 10 to 24 with LGBT-identifying individuals at an increased risk, per data from The Trevor Project. LGBT youth are also more than four times as likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers.

Multiple factors contribute to these frightening statistics including the internalization of anti-LGBT rhetoric. Particularly, in our current climate, the lack of parental acceptance increases the likelihood of suicidal thoughts and depression in LGBT youth. Rejection is a serious attack on their mental health.

If we were to examine Ted Cruz’s initiatives against the LGBT community (including condemning same-sex marriage, standing against the Equality Act, the list goes on), it’s not a far-off assumption that he may not create the warmest environment for a queer teenager.

We don’t know or may never know what Cruz’s daughter was struggling with mentally. At the end of the day, she’s a human being in a stage of life where she needs love and support the most.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK].