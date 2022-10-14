Thank the Lord f or video recording devices. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to sit back and laugh or gawk at the Karens of the world. Their ignorance knows no bounds. They are the worst flavor of white woman (or man). They have been placed in their own category of behavior for how consistently they run amok.

Karens could sweep Oscars and Emmys for their public fallouts or voice acting on 911 calls - all to get an innocent Black person in trouble. They should also catch a couple charges for how violent they become after being called on for their bad and sometimes dangerous behavior .

Let’s mosey down a list of some recent and throwback Karens whose cases caught national attention and made you SMH.