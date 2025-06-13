Black Internet Reacts To Nelly And Ashanti’s New Reality Show Trailer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

If reality TV wasn't already starting to get juicy with the comeback of Love Island USA, it's definitely going to get interesting with a new show everyone is talking about. Spin the block couple, Nelly and Ashanti, are coming out with a reality TV show, "Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together," that will be streaming on Peacock, June 26th.

Yesterday, Peacock dropped the trailer for their new show, and the couple looks nothing but elated as they sit smiling in front of the camera together to explain their "20 years in the making" love story.

"I didn't think we were ever going to get back together," Ashanti reveals. But can't help but giggle by her hubby's side as Nelly adds, "She got me y'all."

To which Ashanti clears up by adding that "he wanted to get got." I know that's right.

The trailer shows that we'll get a glimpse into their family life, the good and the bad, as we see the couple trying to navigate marriage and parenthood together.

"We belong together," Nelly states.

"No matter how much you get on my nerves," Ashanti finishes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRzY7QykYhM

Since the trailer dropped, fans have expressed both excitement and concern for the couple. For instance, the YouTube comments were filled with nothing but e fans waiting for the episodes to drop.

"They NEVER hated each other!!! They hated being apart," wrote one passionate fan.

"Let me gone head and get my Peacock subscription back," commented another.

"I'm so excited for this show to be released!! Nelly and Ashanti is one of my favorite power couples ever of the entertainment industry," wrote another.

However, on X, formerly Twitter, fans were a bit more apprehensive about the announcement, concerned that the show could add tension to the couple's relationship.

"Idk these shows be like getting your partner's name tatted, some kind of bad omen," posted one user.

"They should've kept it private, ahh well..." posted another.

And some people on X are straight up saying pass on the show because Nelly performed at Trump's inauguration ball in January:

"Nelly, the Trump supporter? No thanks," one user posted on X.

"Ewwww Peacock is streaming this? It should be on Fox," commented another user.

https://twitter.com/bronxbomber4119/status/1933253688472068171

Social Media is already torn over this show, but with over 10o thousand views on the Peacock YouTube channel, it looks like a lot of folks are getting their popcorn ready to tune in anyway.