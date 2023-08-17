A Karen Confesses To Sending Racist Death Threats To Black Woman Judge Overseeing Trump Case

A Karen in Texas was arrested and charged with threatening to kill U.S District Judge Tanya Chutkan—the Black woman federal judge overseeing the criminal case against Donald Trump—as well as another Black woman Congress member.

Abigail Jo Shry, who resides in Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left a threatening message in which she called Judge Chutkan a racist slur on August 5, according to court records. However, Shry is far from a criminal mastermind and was caught almost immediately.

Investigators were able to quickly identify her by simply tracing her phone number. According to a criminal complaint, Shry confessed to making the call. The documents state that Shry told the judge, “You are in our sights, we want to kill you.”

Prosecutors also claimed that Shry stated, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you.” According to court documents, she then threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee who is currently a Texas Democrat running for mayor of Houston.

Court records reveal that Shry remains in custody and is being represented by the Houston public defender’s office. If anything, this pathetic excuse of a Karen is following in her idol’s footsteps as Trump has verbally attacked Chutkan in a very public way.

Trump went after Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama, earlier this month and called her “highly partisan” and “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” due to her remarks in a different case pertaining to a defendant being sentenced for their role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Chutkan, in response, told Trump’s attorneys that his defense should remain in the courtroom and “not on the internet.” She had also issued a warning to Trump to not make inflammatory statements about the case—though that has never stopped his orange ass before.