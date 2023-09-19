Former Landlords of 'Postal Karen' Says She Has A Bizarre History of Calling Police

Last month, a Karen in Kirkwood, Mo. went viral for verbally attacking a Black postal worker for no damn reason. Now, several of her former landlords have come forward to verify that the white woman in the video has been out of pocket for a while. However, her identity still remains unknown.

It was reported that ex-landlords that rented to the Kirkwood Karen have not only sued her for rent but also noted her strange and hostile behavior. One landlord in particular—who asked to remain anonymous—said that he lost almost $7,000 when the woman not only refused to pay rent but left extensive damage to the apartment before being evicted.

In addition, a different landlord says the woman has a bizarre history of calling the police—and did so more than 40 times when she rented from him. Another landlord, identified as Ruth Broome, said the Karen once called the cops and accused her of trying to steal her reading glasses.

“She can appear perfectly normal, but then she can start crying to please not send her to Afghanistan,” Broome stated. “She’ll go to Iraq, but not Afghanistan. Just rambling about things that make no sense at all. She told me my son was an a**hole. I don’t have any sons.”

In the footage, the middle-aged woman berates a Black female employee by screaming “You’re not equal!” She then starts recording the postal worker recording her and quipped “I send it to Trump. Maybe he could do something. And then Obama could sue him.”

At the end of the clip, she screams “I tell you, I’ve had it. Goddamn, you have ruined my life. I sit here. All I want is my mail. My mail!” This Karen may have a history of erratic and horrible behavior, but nothing can justify the racist remarks she unleashed on a Black person who was simply doing their job.