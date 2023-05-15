Advertisement

She succeeded in making a scene but... while wearing her hospital uniform. The internet wasted no time calling up NYC’s Bellevue Hospital to complain about their employee. In response, they released a statement:

As for the internet, people are still reeling over white women weaponizing their tears because they didn’t get their way. It’s particularly foul when a Black boy is on the receiving end of the nonsense because they know a responding officer is more likely to show the white woman care and concern.

“She’s a d-list actress & thief at best. She could have gotten these black men seriously hurt or killed,” wrote one Twitter user.

“This right here is one of the many dangerous situations our children face on a daily bases. I’m glad this didn’t go any further wrong than what it already did. I’m even more proud to see these young Kings keep their calm and not escalate it any further,” said another user.