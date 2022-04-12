SoHo Karen Pleads Guilty To Being A Karen
Miya Ponsetto, infamously known as SoHo Karen, admits to hate crime in a plea deal to avoid jail time.
Latest on The Root
SoHo Karen Pleads Guilty To Being A Karen
200 Never-Before-Seen Basquiat Artworks
Gary Brown & Dwayne Haskins: A Tragic Week for the NFL
Ohio’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Is Also “Don’t Say Race”
Barack Obama, 90 Day Fiance, & Courtney B. Vance On TV This Week
It's Official: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is First Black Woman US Supreme Court Justice (Updated)
Rihanna Is The Richest Female Musician in The World
Amir Locke: No Charges Against Cops In Fatal Shooting
The Hunger Crisis in Africa No One Is Paying Attention To
Prince: The Artist Formerly Known As A Teachers Strike Supporter
Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic's Super Smooth Clean Sweep Reaction
Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste Wins The Top Prize
Grammys 2022: Jazmine Sullivan & Heaux Tales Win Big
Grammys 2022: The 10 Black Artists Who’ve Won Album of the Year
Trevor Noah, Women's NCAA, A Black Lady Sketch Show & More On TV
Amazon Workers Form Historic First-Ever Union
Why Questlove Was The Most Important Oscar Winner After the Slap
Alopecia: Jada Pinkett Smith & Her Hair Loss Disorder Explained
Oscars Slap: Tiffany Haddish, Jaden Smith, & Black Twitter Respond
Ariana DeBose: First Openly-Queer Afro-Latina Oscar Winner
Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock For Joke Aimed at Jada
Oscars, WrestleMania, Mike Epps & More On TV This Week
Oscars 2022: 5 Black Films and Stars That Deserved A Nomination
Easy Hair Waves With This Black Hack
Ted Cruz’s Excellent Anti-Racist Book Recommendations
Ketanji Brown Jackson Defended By 250 Judges & Lawyers
5 Things You Should Know About Ketanji Brown Jackson
Secret Agenda? Republicans Will Try Anything Against Ketanji Brown Jackson
What's Black On TV This Week? Atlanta, Lizzo, Bridgerton & More
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Cheaper by the Dozen's Blended Family
Black Hack: A Lip Combo Black Girls Never Knew They Needed
A Bel-Air Conversation with Carlton and Hillary Banks
Lizzo Speaks Out At SXSW On The Abortion Ban in Texas
The Rock, Rosario Dawson, & Gabrielle Union Grace Our TV Screens This Week
A Bel-Air Conversation with Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv
The Struggle Puff: The Goated Natural Hair Go-To
Black Influencers Take Notice: Instagram Introduces Special Tag For Content Creators
Samuel L. Jackson, The Flash, & An Unconventional Comedy Are On TV This Week
Toasted: Infused Pizza Monkey Bread and Basil Mojito
Black Hack: A Hack from Heaven
One-On-One with The New Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Ahmaud Arbery's Civil Rights Were Violated By His Killers
Brooklyn Residents Fight A Racist Pipeline Purposefully Built Under Their Neighborhoods
Black Hack: Vaseline Slathering, or What They Now Call "Slugging"
Toasted: Jerk Chicken Empanadas and Mango Chili Sauce
Honoring Sculptor Edmonia Lewis
Cheat Sheet: What is Critical Race Theory?
Jessica Watkins: Black Woman to Make Astronaut History
Cheat Sheet: Voter Suppression Explained
5 Movies To Be Excited About in 2022
Ian Alexander Jr., Black Men and Mental Health
$850 Per Month For Black Women in Atlanta
André Leon Talley: 1948-2022
Cheat Sheet: Exonerations Explained
Zendaya Talks About the Journey of MJ Throughout Each Spider-Man Film
You Can't Talk About Black Culture Without Mentioning Nails
'You Got McDonald's Money?' and Other Phrases We Remember From Childhood
The Black Mainstream: Black Hair
'We Don't Just Change on a Dime': The Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health and Self-Care as We Transition Into a Post-Pandemic World
Watch: Remembering Black Radical Women Who Used Art to Start a Revolution
The Cast of Netflix's Dear White People Reflect on the Impact of the Series and the Legacy It Leaves Behind for Future Black Creators
Big Beauty Tuesday: How Gwen Jimmere Made a Naturalicious a Mud-Based Movement
Still Sprung: T-Pain Takes The Root Down Memory Lane With Behind-the-Scenes Stories of His Biggest Hits
Still Black, Still Proud: Unpacking the Untold Story of Harlem's 'Summer of Soul'
Y'all Want to Reminisce About DMX? These Stars From the BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet Gon' Give It to Ya
'You Have All of the Soul:' Ciara Wilson on Black Womanhood, Self Care and Her Present Prayer
The LGBTQ Freedom Fund Is Doing the Work to Bail Out People In U.S. Jails and Immigration Facilities