Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell shared a video of a white woman bothering him at the boxing gym, reported TMZ. The woman verbally harassed him, calling him “un-American.” The situation escalated resulted in Las Vegas police getting involved and charging her with a misdemeanor.



Tuesday, Powell began an Instagram live video to explain how he was interrupted while working out at the local gym. He said the woman burst through the door saying she got in a fight and needed help. Then, after being given instructions to leave out the back, she allegedly returned minutes later and started spouting a bunch of racist nonsense.

The woman tells Powell and the other gym goers that they’re “not American.”

“How am I not American? I was born and raised here,” Powell tells her. She responds by arguing that her descendants were from the Mayflower and were slaves. Uh..the white folks?

Advertisement

Powell said she got even more erratic, telling them to “go back” to where they came from and called them “p***y.”

At some point, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called and arrived moments later to intervene. TMZ reported Powell heard the woman yelling “I can’t breathe” as the police pressed her against the squad car.

“That is crazy to me, man. That s**t is not funny, man,” Powell said. It isn’t. The mocking of Black victims of police brutality has been occurring too often. The officers are heard telling her to “shut the f*ck up” as she continued shouting at Powell.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ the woman was issued a misdemeanor citation for obstructing an officer. The spokesperson also said the woman was taken to a local hospital and put on a psychiatric hold.

