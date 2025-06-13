Kenny Lattimore and Faith Jenkins Go After Youtubers For Spreading Lies About Them

It's not everyday that you heard Kenny Lattimore's name in the headlines, but that's exactly what's happening now thanks to the latest life update that's just been made public. And believe us when we tell you, it's the last thing any of us would've guessed.

Thanks to a lengthy post to his official Facebook page, Lattimore revealed that he and his wife Faith Jenkins have just filed a new lawsuit aimed at a group of anonymous YouTubers and content creators that are pushing false stories and AI documents about their marriage. According to the post, over the last few weeks, the "When I Said I Do" singer said that he and his wife had been subjected to "false and malicious content about our marriage, our family, and our professional reputations" on YouTube. The fake content has apparently been backed up by a plethora of fake court documents, judicial rulings, and quotes.

Lattimore revealed that he and his wife have been in contact with YouTube's legal team and they're all in full cooperation to get this situation handled properly.

"We’ve built our marriage and our family on love, honesty, and mutual respect. While we have remained silent in the face of recent false and defamatory content about us online, that silence should not be mistaken for acceptance," Lattimore and his wife wrote in part. "As public figures, we’ve always understood that visibility comes with opinions. But when those opinions cross into deliberate lies, harassment, and profit-driven defamation, there should be accountability."

He went on to say that by pursuing legal action, they hope to set a precedent for other public figures to combat people who use their platforms to "defame people for clicks and profit while hiding behind a cloak of anonymity."

"Despite the noise, we remain rooted in love, our family, and the purpose-driven work we’re blessed to do. While this litigation is ongoing, we will continue prioritizing what truly matters and let our legal counsel do their jobs," Lattimore concluded.