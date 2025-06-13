Detroit Mother Kicked Out Of Zoom Court For Making Daughter A PB&J

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: A view from the judge's seat inside a federal courtroom similar to the room where the Sean Combs sex trafficking trial is being held in Federal District Court in Manhattan on June 6, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images)

When it comes to virtual meetings, people tend to multitask, unlike they would if they were in an office or a courtroom. However, Detroit mother, Asja Outerbridge, has learned the hard way that full attention is required and snacks cannot be made.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Outerbridge was meant to show up for her court Zoom hearing at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Sean Perkins for a misdemeanor charge, but things started to go wrong when the mother turned up 22 minutes late, according to CBS News.

The charge was for having an open alcohol container as a passenger in a car, according to Fox2 Detroit.

The reason for Outerbridge's tardiness was due to the fact that she thought her hearing was at 1 p.m., but after learning she was meant to show up at 9 a.m., Outerbridge entered the call late.

In the viral clip that was posted by Metro Detroit News on Instagram, the single mother puts her phone on a counter to start making a PB&J for her sick daughter, who is standing beside her.

This is where things start to go downhill as Judge Perkins becomes frustrated with her preparing the snack, and her improper dress of a t-shirt and robe: "I'm sorry that your daughter is sick, but again, you're in court and we're going to treat it as such."

But after Outerbridge insists that she has to make her daughter the sandwich, Judge Perkins's patience comes to an end, and he kicks her out of the Zoom hearing.

The comments under the viral Instagram post were filled with some people laughing about the whole incident.

"Zoom got y'all too comfortable," wrote one user.

"Mind you that [judge] got a robe on," wrote another.

Other commenters shook their head, not seeing the humor in the situation:

"He probably would've showed grace if she wasn't so combative," wrote one user.

"Tacky & zero decorum," wrote another.

"Some young people are so ignorant and disrespectful. I hope she gets fined," wrote another frustrated commenter.

Asja Outerbridge spoke with CNN to share what happened that chaotic morning. She explains that she was in the waiting room for two hours and "forgot he was even on the phone."

She also holds herself accountable for what went wrong that day, and says she could have come more prepared:

"I do genuinely, with a serious face, apologize to the judge... Actually, I'm a personal stylist, so I know how to present myself, but that day, you know, it's hard for moms out here."

Regardless, Asja Outerbridge has decided use the viral video clip as a way to show off her stylish creativity. In her interview with CNN, Outerbridge said she used the soundbite of Judge Perkins asking her if she's wearing a robe to transition into stylish courtroom outfits.