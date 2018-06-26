Screenshot: @ladyesowavy (Instagram)

Sometimes it can seem difficult to get real, actual justice from the criminal-justice system, but some good old internet justice is trying to make up for it with swift, brutal and efficient precision.

And #PermitPatty, the infamous white woman who called the police on an 8-year-old black girl selling water, is the latest to feel the cold sting of karma.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, at least six businesses have announced their decision to cut ties with the marijuana company owned by ole Patty, who is legally known as Alison Ettel.

Ettel, you might remember, owns a weed-for-dogs business in San Francisco and insisted in a sea of white tears that she was not racially motivated in her bullying of the girl, adding that she never intended for police to respond to her calls.

But yeah, some cannabis stores aren’t about that life—whether they are risk-averse or morally bound.

Magnolia, a cannabis store in Oakland, Calif., which sold Ettel’s Treatwell Tinctures, said that it would stop carrying the product, even though it was one of the store’s best-selling products.

“After seeing this video of their CEO, calling the police on an 8-year-old entrepreneur selling water on a hot day, we decided without hesitation that we could no longer patronize her company,” a statement from the store read, adding that “integrity is always before profits.”

Other marijuana dispensaries in California, including the Apothecarium, the Bloom Room and Green Trees Wellness, also distanced themselves. In addition, two other businesses—cannabis-delivery service Herb and reviews website Ganjly—have come out against Ettel’s actions in the video, according to the Union-Tribune.

Green Trees said that it had not carried any of Ettel’s products since late last year and will not do so again because of her “bigoted behavior.”

“We want to make it abundantly clear that Green Trees does not support or condone the inexcusable behavior demonstrated by Ms. Ettel,” the company said in a statement on Facebook.

Welp, if Permit Patty was crying before, I bet she’s really loading up on the tears now.

Oh well ...