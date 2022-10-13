A TikTok video has gone viral showing a nurse from Philadelphia going haywire on a Black pregnant patient. The woman had gone to the doctor’s office to receive a note for her maternity leave, reported Hollywood Unlocked. Instead of meeting her request, the situation escalated into laptop cases being swung and the cops being called.



The video begins moments after the Karen called the cops on the pregnant woman, who identifies as Jillian. In a story-time video Jillian explained that she had gone to the doctor for a note to secure her maternity leave because she was experiencing pain. Jillian said the nurse gave her an aggressive, uncomfortable cervical exam, then proceeded to tell her she was fine to go to work. Jillian is 7 months pregnant.

She explained to the nurse that she’d rather speak to her doctor and have them write her a note, so the nurse had the secretary call the doctor for her. After the nurse made a shady remark at Jillian, she called the nurse a weirdo … and then the Karen called the cops.

The police showed up and that’s where the viral video begins.

According to Heavy, the birth center’s Instagram page no longer exists, due to the overwhelming rage-filled reactions from the pubic. However, they weren’t quick enough to delete it before Jillian caught a screenshot of one of their responses. You already know they played the victim.

“It was the patient who got up screaming as if she was being attacked - it was the patient who called the names, cursed [the nurse] and used unacceptable language…We do not deserve this kind of treatment and harassment that we have endured by this patient and her followers on social media,” part of their statement read.

Vice President Kamala Harris is spearheading a national initiative to recognize Black maternal mortality. Why? Because of issues just like this one: Black women being told their pain is a lie, being scolded for getting pregnant and being refused the care they request. Based on the degrading, racist tone this Karen used toward Jillian, it’s not impossible to assume she treated other Black patients the same. That is terrifying.