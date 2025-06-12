Here’s the Real Reason Some Folks are Side-Eyeing Cynthia Erivo’s Tony Awards Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Cynthia Erivo attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

If you've seen any Broadway show starring Cynthia Erivo or seen her perform in general, then you know just how much of a talented singer she is. In fact, her vocal ability was recently put on full display at the 2025 Tony Awards where she closed out the night singing Jennifer Holliday's 1982 classic "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," from "Dreamgirls."

But while she was met with immediate applause from the crowd inside, on social media, viewers were torn over how they felt about her rendition. Now, to be clear, the "Wicked" star has sung the song before during a BBC Proms concert years ago. So tackling that gargantuan of a song isn't that tall of a task for someone of her caliber. However, after singing the popular song (with some lyrics changed to highlight some of the big wins and moments of the awards show), many online were quick to point out what they deemed the lack of soul in her performance. Some even went so far as to say that while Erivo may be a good technical singer, she lacks the emotional pull to deliver on a song like that in comparison to fellow singer, Jennifer Hudson.

"Kind of glad Cynthia Erivo finally exposed herself by ending with 'And I Am Telling You' at the Tonys. She’s been copying Jennifer Hudson (somewhat more subtly) for almost a decade. Now it’s finally out in the open. The woman is obsessed," one person said online.

https://twitter.com/SkylerB97/status/1932137136410562635

"Cynthia's a better technical singer but I Am Telling You requires a level of soulfulness and emotion that she lacks and that Jennifer actually has," wrote one user on X/Twitter.

One other user wrote: "Theres no denying that she has a beautiful voice but she is a clear example of music as a skill rather than music as an art form, her voice has no soul."

However, there were some users who felt Erivo understood the assignment completely and the people who were complaining were being unfair.

"Y’all just be on here yapping because Cynthia Erivo has been singing for how long and y’all decided Sunday night at the Tony’s that her voice has “no soul” because she sang “I Am Telling You” the way you’re not used to hearing it?????????? Shut up," wrote one user.

https://twitter.com/itsKARY_/status/1932436701474861219

"No matter what lies you tell about 'no soul,' Cynthia Erivo is a better singer than Jennifer Hudson, especially when you take into account that she can sing more songs than Jennifer Hudson who only sing a song if it’s 'and I am telling you I’m not going part two' all the time," said one other user.

Added another, "People criticizing Cynthia Erivo for "lacking soul" when she was singing a PARODY of "And I Am Telling You..." Is a choice... a conscious choice.."

Peep Erivo's performance below and you be the judge. Was Erivo just keeping it cutesy or was she lacking the seasoning to make this performance a savory one? We'll let you be the judge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBtzq3C-Wlc