Karen Caught Harassing Black Man in Casino, Boyfriend Calls Him the N-Word

In a new case of white people who do not know how to mind their own business, a racist Karen takes centerstage.

Over the weekend, a video was shared across social media of a Black man recording a white woman trying to physically attack and harass him while he seemingly does nothing. For most of the video, he does not say a word until he makes it known that he’s “pressing charges.”

While we don’t see what happened prior to the Black man pressing record, the video immediately begins with this white woman being on 10. The first thing she yells out of her mouth is, “Record me! Record me!”

The only people holding her back from absolutely attacking the Black man who’s minding his business is security and a man who seems to be her boyfriend or husband.

More than 30 seconds into the video, she is seen flailing her arms to attack the Black man recording. He then says, “So now I just got hit,” and later says, “I’m pressing charges.”



At first, it seems like her boyfriend is attempting to get Karen to calm down, repeatedly telling her to “Stop!”

But then, he wants to get in on the action. Around the 1:20-minute mark in the video, the Black man can be heard asking, “Is security going to come?” repeatedly, an idea the boyfriend was not too keen on and as a result tells the Black man, “Stop being a little bitch you fucking nigger.”

We got you! Say cheese, you were just seen on camera being an absolute racist.

In a post made on Facebook, a man by the name of Devon Leslie Jr. reveals to be the Black man who was being harassed by Karen and her racist boyfriend. He writes in a post, “Wasn’t sure if I was going to post this, but now that I’ve had time to give it some thought I want it known about these two people! This woman went on me hit me in the face and kicked me in the back, because I sat to close to her and her boyfriend so this is how I was treated.”

In another post made on Tuesday, Leslie shares on social media that he’s found the identity of the white woman who wouldn’t leave him the hell alone. He writes in a post on Facebook, ”Ashley Bieber Dison is the name of the female that assaulted me, she slapped me and kicked me in the back as I sat down and did nothing do not know who the guy is.”

He continues, “But I hope that anyone that has any idea who they are or where they work at would be amazing to let their employers know who they have working for them! Please help me get their mug shots they both were arrested on Aug 3rd 2023 by Bossier City La police department!”

In any case, while Karen was acting like a drunken idiot, her boyfriend totally went out of bounds by calling him a racial slur. But it’s all good, social media will find you and harass the hell out of you in a similar way that you and your wife did to this Black man who was seemingly minding his business.