In the current media climate we live in, it’s becoming harder and harder to be a Karen without a camera pointing directly in your face. As a result, the consequences that Karens avoided for so many years are now being brought to light.

In August, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens shared an 11-minute video on Instagram where he documented an interaction between local police and his ‘Karen’ neighbor who called them.

The incident allegedly started after Owens was seen driving to his mailbox in his Florida neighborhood, but his Karen neighbor said that he was driving too fast down the street. After Owens got out of his car to speak with her, Karen instead thought it was a good idea to call the police and tell them that he was harassing her.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman.”

Well, it’s looking like that fateful call to the police is backfiring. On Thursday, the Karen , identified as Caitlin Davis, was charged with a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report in Broward County, Florida, where the confrontation occurred, according to court records.

More from News Nation:

In a probable cause affidavit, the responding officer said Owens denied the allegations and he said he couldn’t have been speeding because he was traveling a short distance to the mailbox. The report states there was no physical contact between the pair and that David did not have any witnesses or video to support her allegations.

In an interview with Chris Cuomo, Owens spoke more about the August incident and how he was overwhelmed with the words Karen spoke to him during that night.

Owens said, “This is something we as Black people go through on an everyday basis. Thankfully, now things are being exposed thanks to mobile devices and social media.”

He continued, “If the roles were reversed, they would be going to the fullest extent of the law to charge me. It doesn’t matter what type of neighborhood you’re in. This is the reality of the life of a Black American.”

Terrell Owens’ neighbor charged in ‘racist Karen’ incident | CUOMO

As The Root previously reported, it’s getting harder and harder to be ‘Karen’ in America. If white women want to continue calling the police on the basis of race or any other trait that can be deemed discriminatory go right on ahead, you’ll just be arrested or lose your job for it.