It’s no secret that in the digital age, music artists are able to amass fanbases so huge that they’ve practically a part of their brand. Whether it’s protecting their faves from critique or publicly pledging their allegiance every chance they get, supporters have become a very visible part of the industry. From the Barbz to the Beyhive, here are the acts with the most devoted followers.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s following, better known as the Beyhive, are so known that the singer herself has embraced the label. A lot of her supporters kept track of her career since of the days of Destiny’s Child. They encourage her every signal, whether it’s getting in formation, tracking down Becky with the good hair, or trying to get to the bottom of who leaked Renaissance. This swarm are quick to sting when their queen is challenged—and are often unrelenting.
Chris Brown
Chris Brown has fans so loyal that they’ll shell out thousands of dollars just to meet him at one of his concerts. The singer’s career started when he was just 15 years old. Despite the tumultuous ride it has been (his abusive relationship with Rihanna, his surprise baby, his highly publicized feuds), Brown’s legion of fans have no problem backing his every move.
Kanye West
There isn’t any rhyme or reason to Yeezy fans. They will: cop every album, go to every concert, applaud his social media outbursts, buy his clothes and boycott certain stores if the rapper gives the go-ahead. Even though he’s made some ill-informed statements (saying he’d vote for Donald Trump in 2016 if he did vote, calling slavery a choice, claiming he doesn’t read), it never deterred their steadfast devotion.
Nicki Minaj
Barbz are notoriously fast and forceful! Not only is Nicki Minaj the queen of their universe, but her reign has been going strong for the last decade. Whether she’s discussing the “perils” of Covid vaccines, feuding with fellow female rappers or calling out people who dare critique her artistry, her army of fans will always remain in her corner.
Lil Uzi Vert
After a string of mixtapes, Lil Uzi Vert hit it big with his 2017 debut studio album Luv Is Rage 2. Not only did he push boundaries with darker subject matter, his most loyal fans saw themselves in him. Uzi’s aesthetic, which can be androgynous at times, has become his trademark. He recently admitted that he identifies as nonbinary, showing followers that it’s ok to think and be outside the box.
Drake
The love Drizzy has received from fans over the last decade is stronger than ever. He caught the attention of many of them when he appeared on the Canadian teen drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation. His mixtapes paved the way to a discography known for its eclectic mixture of singing, rapping, island inspiration and bragging in a way that only he could execute. Regardless of scandals he may find himself engrossed in, those who love him most are down to ride.
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez had a few popular songs at the start of his career, which made music lovers take notice. However, after being accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, his fan base defended him extra hard. Many of them believed that it was a hoax to “take down” a Black man and pedaled conspiracy theories about the altercation all over the internet. Despite being charged with felony assault, that hasn’t stopped Lanez from booking gigs and releasing new music.
Future
Future can do no wrong in the eyes of his fans. He has a reputation of being toxic when it comes to dating —the man allegedly has 8 children with 8 different women. Future has also been at the center of controversy when it comes to hip-hop and the creation of “mumble rap,” a genre that true lovers of the genre take issue with. However, he stays booked and busy—just the way his supporters like him.
Chief Keef
These girls love Chief Sosa! The Chicago rapper hit it big a decade ago with his debut studio album Finally Rich. “I Don’t Like,” which featured Lil Reese, was so massive that Kanye West himself couldn’t help but to hop on the remix. Although he had a troubled past and numerous run ins with the police, his biggest supporters consider his story one of inspiration that made them lifelong believers in the emcee.
City Girls
City Girls helped usher in a modern era in hip hop where women could just be themselves. Whether it’s declaring their fierceness on songs like “Act Up,” the duo represent a certain of type of liberation to their fans. City Girls are unapologetic about their escapades, sexual and otherwise, and embrace exactly who they are. It’s what keeps their fans in their corner—period!
Wu-Tang Clan
Any true hip hop fan will school you on the importance of Wu-Tang Clan since their legacy is pretty undeniable. But their stans are different than modern-day fanbases. The group’s debut album was released in 1993, meaning they’ve been making music together for three decades—which is nearly unheard of in 2022. Wu-Tang fans make sure every show of theirs is sold out and when they do attend, they’re rocking shirts with the Wu symbol and Wallabees while rapping every single lyric.
R. Kelly
Despite R. Kelly being convicted earlier this year of child pornography, sex trafficking and racketeering, he still has people who remain devoted to him no matter what. Not only do some of his fans insist he’s innocent, but they also claim that it’s all a conspiracy between his accusers, district attorneys and judges. Kelly’s followers have also been known to appear outside of his trials to show their support.
Lil’ Durk
People loved Lil Durk’s humble rap beginnings and appreciated how his hard work has paid off. That following has grown exponentially, as the emcee has become known for his catchy songs, fashion forward demeanor and even his high profile relationships and rap beefs. Like many current rappers, his fans can be on the younger side—which often magnifies the admiration.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott nearly had his entire career derailed following the deaths of 10 people at his Houston music festival, Astroworld, last year. He kept a low profile following the incident, but eventually reemerged. Appearances at Coachella as well as collaborations with brands Nike and Dior put him back in the limelight. His fans have supported him every step of the way as Scott currently finishes up his Las Vegas residency at Zouk Nightclub.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion pioneered the phrase, “Hot Girl Summer,” which has yet to leave our vernacular. Her loyal legion of hotties have never left her side and rooted for her since her mixtape days when she referred to herself as Tina Snow. Meg embraces her body—and height—which allowed her fans to do the same. She also is using her platform to advocate for Black women and girls. Needless to say, her influence is vast and her winning streak is far from over.
