Drake

The love Drizzy has received from fans over the last decade is stronger than ever. He caught the attention of many of them when he appeared on the Canadian teen drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation. His mixtapes paved the way to a discography known for its eclectic mixture of singing, rapping, island inspiration and bragging in a way that only he could execute. Regardless of scandals he may find himself engrossed in, those who love him most are down to ride.