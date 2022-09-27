Nicki Minaj is quick to go off on anyone, whether it’s a gossip blogger or an international video-sharing and social media platform.

On Monday, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper shared multiple posts on her Instagram criticizing YouTube for putting an age restriction on the new music video for “Likkle Miss (Remix),” which features dancehall artist Skillibeng.

In the post, she included a screenshot of an email she received from YouTube saying that she violated the video-sharing platform’s community guidelines. She wrote, “This was done to stop us from getting a lot of views in the first 24 hours. The DUDS at my label allow ppl to use my videos all the time to promote weak shit but said we can’t buy promo for my videos. @YouTube @YouTubemusic it’s time y’all tell ppl that you’re in bed with a whole RECORD LABEL & MNGMNT COMPANY!!!!!”

Minaj continued, “HOW LONG HAVE YALL BEEN PLAYING THE NUMBERS GAME TO LIE & PRETEND PPL R DOING ‘GOOD’ WHEN THEY R NOT?!?!? HOW MUCH AD SPACE DID THESE DUDS PURCHASE TO BE PROMOTED ON MY CHANNEL IN THE LAST 5 YEARS?!???!!!!”

As you can see from Minaj’s since-deleted Instagram post, she accuses YouTube of trying to sabotage the views on her video from the first 24 hours of its release.



But the accusations don’t stop there, in another now-deleted post, the Trinidadian-born rapper claimed that the former Def Jam president and current Global Head of Music at YouTube Lyor Cohen was behind the age restriction.

In the second post she wrote, “Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a million fucking times worse on their BOGUS FKNG PLATFORM. This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting FAKE FKNG STATS because of the same ppl who run YouTube are in bed with a certain record label and mngmnt company. GO SUCK OUT YA MUDDA BIG PUM PUM. LYOR IT BETTER NOT BE YOU.”

As you can imagine, Minaj’s fanbase, the Barbz, quickly got in formation and made it known to YouTube and anyone else that would listen that they need to take down the age restriction on her new music video. In the end, YouTube did not want any of that smoke and eventually lifted the constraints.

In a post on Twitter, Minaj declared, “Mission accomplished.”