Bzz. Bzz. Bzz. Do you hear that ?

That’s the sound of the Beyhive getting into formation to figure who was behind the leak of Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated Renaissance album two days before it’s expected to drop.

Per Variety, at a certain point on Wednesday, social media chatter started increasing about the apparent leak coupled with pictures of the physical album for sale in certain European countries. Within minutes, the outlet reported that it found “high-quality flac files” with songs with the exact titles that sounded legitimately like the Queen Bey herself.

Like clockwork, once news of the leak began to spread, members and affiliates of Beyhive feverishly hopped online to condemn whomever was responsible for it happening, as Beyoncé and her camp are known for their elite-level secrecy and security when it comes to matters like these. Some fans also urged others to report accounts who were posting snippets of the leak online and not to indulge in any early listens until Bey blesses us with the album the way she intended.

Now this is normally the part where I insert some sort of wise analysis, witty jokes or maybe even a breakdown of some sort, but NOT TODAY. No, today, I am scared. Not for myself, but for whomever is behind this link.

Parkwood Entertainment, you know, Beyoncé’s management, production and entertainment company, don’t play like that. Whoever didn’t do their job is probably out of one today or will be soon in the days to come. I just can’t imagine the level of anxiety that I would feel if this happened on my watch.

Yes, I know technology is a tricky devil and people are finding more and more ways to hack the system. But the day you dare rumble with the Beyhive, is the day you might as well kiss all sense of normalcy goodbye.

Godspeed to you, whoever you are. May the odds be in your favor.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album officially drops Friday, July 29.