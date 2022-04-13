Even the Library of Congress knows “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit.”

The legendary rap supergroup is among the eclectic mix of music, news and podcasts that have been inducted into the National Recording Registry this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alicia Keys’ Grammy-winning debut Songs in A Minor, Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory are a few of the albums on this year’s list.

Advertisement

Look, I could do a whole Ted Talk on how amazing Songs in A Minor is. From the moment she drops “Piano & I,” showing off her classical piano skills to when we get that iconic acoustic opening of “Fallin’” to the underrated “Why Do I Feel So Sad,” which you should never listen to post-breakup, it was clear we were getting a ridiculous new talent that would be around for a while.

Featuring the original Wu-Tang lineup of RZA, GZA, Ghostface, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Method Man and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is the influential first studio album from the legends and has been on countless best-of lists over the years, so this honor feels a little late.

The Four Tops classic “Reach Out, I’ll Be There,” joins songs from Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington and The Shirelles. Duke Fakir, the last surviving member of The Four Tops, explained how the hit came together.

“When we recorded ‘I’ll Be There,’ I have to admit (for the first time), we thought of the song as an experiment for the album,” Fakir said in a statement. “We never believed it would even make it on the album, let alone be a hit for all time in The Library of Congress. I wish Levi, Obie (Benson), and Lawrence (Payton) were here with me today so we could celebrate this incredible accolade together. And we owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Holland Dozier Holland, the tailors of great music, who wrote it.”

G/O Media may get a commission 23% Off Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Keep it clean

Features three different brush types, learns the layout of your home to avoid getting stuck and damaging things, and can be controlled via an app on your phone. Buy for $176 at Amazon

The 25 recordings were preserved “based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

National Recording Registry, 2022 Selections (chronological order):