



Chris Brown looks to be in some more legal trouble after a woman is suing the singer for over $1 million for skipping his performance at a benefit concert that was meant to help residents affected by hurricanes in the Houston area.

LeJuan Bailey, vice president and owner of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, claims that her company paid for multiple fees for the R&B singer to perform, including a private plane and other accommodations that totaled $1.1 million. Bailey claims that Brown acknowledged the receipt of the wire transfer, but has refused to reimburse the money.

Scheduled to perform on March 19 at the “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center, the purpose of the concert was to help Louisiana and Houston-area residents affected by the damage done by Hurricanes Nicholas and Ida last year.

Unfortunately, the concert, which Monica was also scheduled to perform at, was canceled. But, unlike Bailey, people who bought tickets were refunded.

During a press conference, Bailey said, “I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need. I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

She continued, “At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft. He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”

That Aug. 17 date is in reference to the singer’s “One Of Them Ones” tour alongside popular Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, which they will be performing in Houston on that date.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been caught in a lawsuit this year. In March, both Brown and Drake were sued in a lawsuit that claimed the two artists violated copyright infringement laws on their 2019 hit single “No Guidance.”

