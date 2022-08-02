Travis Scott seems to be gearing up for another album rollout after releasing Astroworld four years ago.

The Houston rapper is headed to Las Vegas for a nightclub residency under the name “Road to Utopia.” The seven-show experience will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas and is set to start on Sept. 17.

Scott’s return as a headliner comes nearly nine months after the tragic events of the Astroworld festival in 2021 where many people were killed after being trampled by a raucous crowd in Houston.

Advertisement

Andrew Lu, CEO of Zouk Group said, “Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster. His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

If you’re looking to catch one of these Sin City shows, the only dates that are currently on sale to the public are Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

G/O Media may get a commission Get $500 back in credit Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer Preorder Super smart washing

When you preorder the new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer, you receive $500 in Samsung credit back. Order one, get $250 credit back. Nice! Buy at Samsung Advertisement

Fans have been patiently waiting for Travis Scott to return with new music and this experience may be the chance to hear it. Utopia is the expected name for the rapper’s upcoming album. He teased the release of the album two years ago on the second anniversary of his Astroworld album by tweeting, “GOING TO GO COOK UP AND BUILD THESE WALLS FOR UTOPIA. SEE YOU GUYS SOON.”

As you would imagine, that got fans hype. But still no new announcement of an album.

Advertisement

In May, Scott had his first public performance since the Astroworld festival at a Miami nightclub and just a couple of weeks ago, Future brought out the “goosebumps” rapper at Rolling Loud Miami along with Lil Durk.