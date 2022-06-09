It looks like it’s about to be a City Girl summer for real. REVOLT just announced that Yung Miami, who serves as one-half of rap duo City Girls, is set to have her own talk show series on the network. The star, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, will host “Caresha, Please” in which she will interview high-profile figures.

The first guest will be Revolt owner and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who Brownlee has been romantically linked to. It was just last month that she was beefing with Gina Huynh over the Bad Boy executive after Huynh claimed she was dating Combs.



After exchanging a few hostile words with Huynh on Twitter, Brownlee went to Complex to share that she’s good on that situation. “Yeah, it just be like – after a while it be like, ‘girl okay, relax.’ You just doing too much,” she stated.

In the premiere episode, her and Diddy will discuss topics ranging from dating to career moves to his new imprint Love Records. “Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on ‘Caresha, Please.’ Nothing is off limits,” a press release for the series revealed.

“Caresha, Please” is executive produced by Combs, Brownlee and along with Quality Films. In a statement, Combs explained the importance of giving the emcee her own unique platform.

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in hip hop that move the culture. Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life,” Combs said.

The full season of “Caresha, Please” is coming soon.