It’s happened again. Less than two months after the disgraced R&B singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges. R. Kelly has now been found guilty on charges of child pornography, based on videos he made of himself sexually abusing his goddaughter, who was 14 at the time, according to the Chicago Tribune.

And t he charges don’t stop there. Kelly was also convicted on three of the five counts relating to child enticement.

Kelly and his former business manager, Derrell McDavid, were acquitted on charges of obstruction of justice relating to Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case. Kelly’s other co-defendant, Milton “June” Brown, his former assistant, and McDavid were both acquitted on all charges. All three were also acquitted on charges of conspiracy to receive child pornography, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The jury’s decisions came down rather quickly as closing arguments in the case were done earlier this week on Monday.

More from the Chicago Tribune:

After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. Those charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison. Kelly was acquitted, however, of the count alleging he videotaped himself having sexual contact with “Jane” and prosecution witness Lisa Van Allen. While Van Allen and Jane testified that the threesome occurred and was videotaped, jurors did not view footage from that encounter. Prosecutors said that’s because Kelly’s enablers successfully concealed it.

Throughout the trial, Kelly’s attorneys unsuccessfully submitted a bid to omit jurors who had seen the documentary Surviving R. Kelly. The disgraced singer also opted not to take the stand when his attorneys started their defense weeks ago.

During the trial, the nearly $28,000 that was in the singer’s prison inmate account was seized by the federal government and ordered to be given back to his victims, according to the New York Post.

This conviction is Kelly’s second in less than a year, as the singer was found guilty on nine charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. Now, we await what his sentence will be.