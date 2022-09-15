If there’s one thing Nicki Minaj does not play with, it’s her name. The superstar rapper is not letting a gossip blogger get away with calling her a “cokehead” and claiming that she’s “shoving” cocaine up her nose. As a result, Minaj is suing the blogger for $75,000 in a defamation lawsuit, according to Rolling Stone.

The gossip blogger, who goes by Nosey Heaux, is accused of “falsely” calling Minaj a drug addict in a now-deleted Twitter video posted on Monday.

In the video, Nosey Heaux, whose real name is Marley Green, can be heard saying according to Rolling Stone, “[Minaj is] shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. Fuck – listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ‘cause I – we know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

From the Rolling Stone:

The complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in New York, says Green also posted “vile comments” about Minaj’s 1-year-old son. Those statements weren’t actionable, but Minaj says they show Green’s “fundamental lack of decency” and should be considered as the rapper seeks punitive damages.

“Green’s video statement was false because plaintiff has never used cocaine,” Minaj’s lawsuit says. “In a different age, Green’s lie would have been meaningless because she is the ultimate ‘nobody’…a person whose main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping, and bad debts. But this is the age of social media, one in which a ‘nobody’ can find an undeserved following through relentless self-promotion,” the paperwork alleges.

Since the video, Green has not stopped tweeting and making videos addressing Nicki Minaj, her fans and the lawsuit.

In one tweet she wrote, “Nicki Minaj has been in a rage for several days now. She threatened me, sent her barbz to harass and threaten to kill me, now doxxing me. She has gone way too far and I’m definitely suing her. #Survivingthepettys.”

According to Rolling Stone, Green’s attorney, Bob Samini has claimed that his client has been targeted by Minaj because she interviewed Jennifer Hough, the woman that claims Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, raped her in 1994 in New York City when she was 16-years-old.

More from Rolling Stone:

“Marley Green is a disgrace – someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki’s one-year-old son,” Minaj’s lawyer Judd Burstein said in a dueling statement sent to Rolling Stone. “When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment. Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned,” Burstein said.

Minaj has also given her thoughts on the lawsuit in a series of tweets. One of them read, “Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad. Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds.”

Just this year, fellow rapper Cardi B filed a $1.25 million defamation lawsuit against gossip blogger Tasha K and won. We’ll see if these results end up the same .