Rapper Lil Durk wants to help make the future a little brighter for kids from his hometown of Chicago. His community-based organization, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, has hosted Thanksgiving turkey giveaways for needy families and supported people living with disabilities. Now, the nonprofit just announced the launch of a college readiness program for Chicago students.



The foundation announced the program in a post on Instagram, saying “we’re investing time, money, and resources into young Black Neighborhood Heroes from the South Side of Chicago to help bring their passion to life.” While the exact details of the program have not yet been released, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation has used its social platforms to share preliminary information.

In a May 4 Instagram post the foundation announced:

“We’ll be flying the first cohort of 20 young men to NYC to meet with C-Suite executives from Sony, Alamo Records, and the NY Knicks as they’ll be shadowing these seasoned professionals that look like them and share similar stories. Then we’re off to our HBCU College tour in ATL. They’ll familiarize themselves with a few historic institutions that have accredited college programs that’ll support their journey. Concluding with the NASCAR Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway (YellaWood 500). These young men will also meet with C-Suite executives and learn about lucrative careers behind the enterprise. A great opportunity to bridge the gap between the Black community and NASCAR.”

Education has been a priority for the “What Happened to Virgil” rapper. In an October 2021 tweet, Durk announced his plans to go back and complete his high school education. “I’m going to get my high school diploma. I want to challenge myself on my goals and real-life situations,” he tweeted.



To celebrate the announcement of the new program, Lil Durk invited 20 Chicago students to join him in a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 2 to watch the Chicago White Sox face off against the Los Angeles Angels. Durk threw out the first pitch at the game.