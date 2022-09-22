We all remember Kanye West’s infamous 2013 interview with Sway Calloway on his radio show Sway in the Morning. “How Sway?! You ain’t got the answers man!... You ain’t got the answers Sway!”



But nearly a decade later, Ye is finally putting this interview in the rearview mirror and admitting that Sway did in fact have the answers.

During an interview with Good Morning America that was released on Thursday, the Chicago rapper spoke on his future plans to sell products from his Yeezy brand directly to consumers. This comes a week after he terminated his partnership with Gap and continues to go through struggles with Adidas.

Ironically, in his 2013 interview with Sway, an irate Kanye scoffed at the radio host for suggesting that he should “empower himself” and work alone instead of collaborating with international fashion brands.

But as we see now, Kanye’s feelings have changed.

When asked by ABC’s Linsey Davis if Ye can even sell products that bare the likeness of anything Yeezy brand-related, Ye said, “We got some new lawyers. We really had to level up and show them who’s boss in town.”

This is in reference to a brief note that Kanye shared on his Instagram and later deleted. The note from Adidas and Gap read, “neither Yeezy nor Ye may use, wear, sponsor, promote, market, advertise, endorse, design, manufacture, license, sell, or provide consulting services with respect to any of the following products under the Yeezy Trademarks or Ye’s likeness or any other identifiable attribute, feature, or indica of Ye.”

Davis later brought up Ye’s interview with Sway and asked the Chicago rapper if the radio host was right. In response, Ye said, “You know what? I will go ahead and say Sway had the answer.”

Even before his breakup with Gap, Ye was already voicing his plans to cut out the middleman and sell his products straight to consumers.

Earlier this month, he shared on social media his ideas for total retail domination, writing, “We are going to open a Yeezy stores worldwide Starting in Atlanta. Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally. Anyone who has over 10 years of retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and We’ll find you.”

Although Kanye is done with Gap, he still has not officially broken up with his longest-tenured partner, Adidas. We’ll have to keep an eye on Ye to see if he plans on doing so officially in the near future.