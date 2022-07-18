Fans of Lil Uzi Vert noticed something different on the Philadelphia rapper’s Instagram account. They updated their profile so they will be referred to by they/them gender pronouns.

In May 2021, Instagram gave users the option to add gender pronouns to their profiles and make them visible to their followers. Users can add up to four pronouns to their profile including he/him, she/her, and they/them, a gender-neutral pronoun.

The 26-year-old offer did not an explanation for their 16.1 million followers on Sunday, but it definitely has fans wondering what Uzi’s intentions are.

Advertisement

Born Symere Bysil Woods, this change comes shortly after the announcement of their new EP, Red & White, which is supposed to come out this weekend and serves as the prequel for his next studio album P!NK.

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

To give fans a taste of the new music they are set to release, Uzi tweeted a link to the track, “Space Cadet,” along with, “I am a Space cadet the geek that real.”

Advertisement

It’s been nealy two years since the “Money Longer” rapper has released a full length project, only appearing on features in the time between them. Their last album was released in collaboration with Atlanta rapper Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Uzi’s last solo project was 2020 critically acclaimed Eternal Atake. That same year, in a deluxe version, they also put out Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2.

Advertisement

The “XO TOUR Llife3” was last in the headlines during their time at the Wireless Festival in London, England. During their set, Uzi threw a cell phone into the crowd that a fan threw on stage. A fan was seen with a bloody head and being led away by festival staff after the performance. Also during the same festival, Uzi was seen supporting their girlfriend, JT of the City Girls, by recording her performance.