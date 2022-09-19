Oftentimes, Kanye West speaks like he knows everything, even if as spectators we know he doesn’t, and then there are times when he just needs to be quiet. Over the weekend, Kanye confirmed many people’s thoughts when he revealed that he’s never “read any book,” comparing it to eating vegetables.

In a recent episode of the Alo Mind Full Podcast posted on Friday, Kanye spoke to hosts Danny Harris and Alyson Wilson about a plethora of topics. During the show, the Chicago rapper made an interesting comparison.

“I actually haven’t read any book, “ said Kanye. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me and talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

To be honest, I can’t say I’m surprised.

This revelation comes just days after a report from Rolling Stone which took a look inside Kanye’s mysterious private school that requires parents of students to sign NDAs in order for their children to attend.

During the interview, the Donda rapper further spoke on school curriculums and how they should be balanced with other forms of education in order for children to properly learn.

“We have to balance things with curriculums that allow for self-confidence,” said Kanye. “Because so many of the schools and modern indoctrinations take away from the confidence that these future leaders would have in themselves.”

Thank goodness I’m not a parent because there is no way in hell I’d send my child to a school run by Mr. West.

As usual, Kanye has stayed in the headlines with news of his recent breakup with international clothing retailer Gap. Kanye terminated his partnership with the company over claims of a breach of contract and accusations that the company did not put into action any ideas that came from Kanye.

During an interview with CNBC, Kanye said, “Also, they did pop-ups and I signed on with them because in the contract they said they were gonna do stores. And they just ignored us about building stores constantly. It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening.”