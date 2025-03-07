Black People Call Out Oscars' Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O'Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo's White Husband And More

2 / 12
Black People Are Saying: ‘Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash. And Why Pick That One Song White Folks Never Heard Of...’
Though the 2025 Oscars had it’s fair share of high moments, one of the lows was unfortunately the highly-anticipated Quincy Jones tribute led by Queen Latifah. And folks on social media aren’t mincing words about it! - Shanelle Genai Read More
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks About When Dad Ice Cube Introduced Him to His Idol...You’ll Never Expect Who it Is
From being a possible plus one at industry events to having lavish star-studded playdates, there are plenty of perks that can come with being the child of a famous rapper. Just ask O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper-actor Ice Cube. In a recent interview with Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast, Jackson remembers the day his dad gave him the surprise of his life – a chance to get up close and personal with one of his heroes. - Angela Johnson Read More
It’s been more than ten years since former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased three acres of land in Hawaii. Now, it looks like their custom island dream home is ready for them to move in. - Angela Johnson Read More
Though it’s been three years since Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, it’s clear the shocking incident is still on he and his brother Tony Rock’s minds. And they’re both speaking out about it. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Zoe Saldaña is officially an Oscar winner! But with success comes much criticism, and the actress seems to be swimming in it lately. After winning Best Supporting Actress for “Emilia Pérez,” the internet had a lot to say over what many are calling a tone deaf response to ongoing criticism. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Doja Cat’s Oscars’ performance has the internet talking...and not in a good way. The rapper and singer is known for her over-the-top, high-energy live performances, but something about her rendition of a classic James Bond song during the 97th Annual Academy Awards left viewers at home confused and disappointed. - Jared Alexander Read More
Do you believe in fairytales? Well, after hearing the story of how Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and his husband, Raul, first met, you’d be convinced that fate really does exist! - Phenix S Halley Read More
Bill Murray Finally Breaks His Silence About His Alleged Relationship With Kelis and Her ‘Milkshake’
If the idea of 74-year-old Bill Murray getting up close and personal with 45-year-old Kelis left you with lots of questions, you were not alone. In 2023, reports linked the pair in a relationship that none of us could make sense of. And as photos of the pair out together circulated, things got even more confusing. - Angela Johnson Read More
NBA star Anthony Edwards continues to make waves in the news, but it’s not because of his amazing basketball prowess. In fact, it’s all the drama surrounding him and his relationships with the mothers of his children that are taking centerstage and it’s got the internet split. - Shanelle Genai Read More