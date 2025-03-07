Oscars 2024: The Outstanding Black Performances Nominated This Year at the 96th Academy Awards
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Black People Call Out Oscars' Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O'Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo's White Husband And More

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

Black People Call Out Oscars' Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O'Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo's White Husband And More

The Root's most popular entertainment stories from the week.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Black People Call Out Oscars&#39; Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O&#39;Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo&#39;s White Husband And More
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images), Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images), L: Getty Images, R: YouTube, Vince Bucci (Getty Images), Maya Dehlin Spach (Getty Images), Leon Bennett/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images), Mike Coppola (Getty Images), Getty Images, Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images), Image: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Black People Are Saying: ‘Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash. And Why Pick That One Song White Folks Never Heard Of...’

Black People Are Saying: ‘Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash. And Why Pick That One Song White Folks Never Heard Of...’

Queen Latifah, left; Queen Latifah performing at the 2025 Oscars.
Queen Latifah, left; Queen Latifah performing at the 2025 Oscars.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Though the 2025 Oscars had it’s fair share of high moments, one of the lows was unfortunately the highly-anticipated Quincy Jones tribute led by Queen Latifah. And folks on social media aren’t mincing words about it! - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks About When Dad Ice Cube Introduced Him to His Idol...You’ll Never Expect Who it Is

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Talks About When Dad Ice Cube Introduced Him to His Idol...You’ll Never Expect Who it Is

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: O’Shea Jackson Jr. attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: O’Shea Jackson Jr. attends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

From being a possible plus one at industry events to having lavish star-studded playdates, there are plenty of perks that can come with being the child of a famous rapper. Just ask O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper-actor Ice Cube. In a recent interview with Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast, Jackson remembers the day his dad gave him the surprise of his life – a chance to get up close and personal with one of his heroes. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Take a Peek Inside The Obamas’ New Island Dream Home

Take a Peek Inside The Obamas’ New Island Dream Home

Image for article titled Black People Call Out Oscars&#39; Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O&#39;Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo&#39;s White Husband And More
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

It’s been more than ten years since former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased three acres of land in Hawaii. Now, it looks like their custom island dream home is ready for them to move in. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Chris Rock Forgives Will Smith For Oscars Slap. His Family....Not So Much

Chris Rock Forgives Will Smith For Oscars Slap. His Family....Not So Much

Chris Rock (R) and his brother Tony attend the premiere of the DreamWorks film “Head of State” on March 26, 2003 in Westwood, California.
Chris Rock (R) and his brother Tony attend the premiere of the DreamWorks film “Head of State” on March 26, 2003 in Westwood, California.
Photo: Vince Bucci (Getty Images)

Though it’s been three years since Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, it’s clear the shocking incident is still on he and his brother Tony Rock’s minds. And they’re both speaking out about it. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Zoe Saldaña is Being Dragged Over This Response to Criticism Of Her Oscar Winning Role

Zoe Saldaña is Being Dragged Over This Response to Criticism Of Her Oscar Winning Role

Image for article titled Black People Call Out Oscars&#39; Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O&#39;Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo&#39;s White Husband And More
Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach (Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña is officially an Oscar winner! But with success comes much criticism, and the actress seems to be swimming in it lately. After winning Best Supporting Actress for “Emilia Pérez,” the internet had a lot to say over what many are calling a tone deaf response to ongoing criticism. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Is Ice Cube OK?

Is Ice Cube OK?

Image for article titled Black People Call Out Oscars&#39; Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O&#39;Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo&#39;s White Husband And More
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images)

Even though Ice Cube is in Australia on business, it’ll be a while until he’s able to come home. Now, all he can do is wait until it’s safe to travel again. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Doja Cat Finally Breaks Her Silence on Social Media Dragging Her Over Her Oscars Performance

Doja Cat Finally Breaks Her Silence on Social Media Dragging Her Over Her Oscars Performance

Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Doja Cat’s Oscars’ performance has the internet talking...and not in a good way. The rapper and singer is known for her over-the-top, high-energy live performances, but something about her rendition of a classic James Bond song during the 97th Annual Academy Awards left viewers at home confused and disappointed. - Jared Alexander Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Wait, What... Colman Domingo Has a White Husband? Here’s the Magical Story of How They Met

Wait, What... Colman Domingo Has a White Husband? Here’s the Magical Story of How They Met

Image for article titled Black People Call Out Oscars&#39; Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O&#39;Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo&#39;s White Husband And More
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Do you believe in fairytales? Well, after hearing the story of how Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and his husband, Raul, first met, you’d be convinced that fate really does exist! - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Bill Murray Finally Breaks His Silence About His Alleged Relationship With Kelis and Her ‘Milkshake’

Bill Murray Finally Breaks His Silence About His Alleged Relationship With Kelis and Her ‘Milkshake’

Image for article titled Black People Call Out Oscars&#39; Trash Quincy Jones Tribute, Ice Cube Introduces Son O&#39;Shea Jackson To His Idol, Take A Look Inside The Obamas Island Home, The Tea On Colman Domingo&#39;s White Husband And More
Photo: Getty Images

If the idea of 74-year-old Bill Murray getting up close and personal with 45-year-old Kelis left you with lots of questions, you were not alone. In 2023, reports linked the pair in a relationship that none of us could make sense of. And as photos of the pair out together circulated, things got even more confusing. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Anthony Edwards’ Baby Mama Drama Has the Internet in Shambles

Anthony Edwards’ Baby Mama Drama Has the Internet in Shambles

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 05, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 05, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo: Jared C. Tilton (Getty Images)

NBA star Anthony Edwards continues to make waves in the news, but it’s not because of his amazing basketball prowess. In fact, it’s all the drama surrounding him and his relationships with the mothers of his children that are taking centerstage and it’s got the internet split. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12