Best Black Oscar Moments You Might Have Missed

The Oscars returned with a bang on Sunday night. The 97th Annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday evening, recognizing the best cinema had to offer this year from blockbuster juggernauts like “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two,” to critical favorites like “Nickel Boys” and “The Substance.”



Naturally, the ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Hollywood’s brightest stars descending upon the Dolby Theatre, with some history-making wins and stellar performances giving those in the audience in person and at home plenty to talk about. We’re breaking down five of the biggest moments in the ceremony you may have missed.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Bring Wicked to the Oscars

“Wicked” fans were in for a treat at the top of the show when the two nominated stars of the film, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, opened the ceremony with an epic performance. Honoring both the film “Wicked” and the story of “The Wizard of Oz” at large, Grande kicked off the performance singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” while Erivo took on the classic “The Wiz” final song, “Home.”

Watch the powerful, Oz-inspired performance below.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ‘Wicked’ Performance at 97th Oscars (2025)

Black History Made in the Costume Design Category

“Wicked” took home the Costume Design Oscar tonight, making history as costume designer Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win in the category. Earning a powerful standing ovation from the attendees, he specifically called out the historical nature of the moment.

“I’m the first black man to receive the costume design award,” he said as the audience reupted into cheers. “I’m so proud of this.” He also went on to thank the stars of the film, Erivo and Grande. “My Ozian muses, Cynthia and Ariana, I love you so much.”

Zoe Saldaña Makes History As the First Dominican American Actress to Win An Oscar

Congratulations are in order for Zoe Saldaña. The actress took home the coveted Best Supporting Actress Award this evening. Her performance in “Emilia Perez” has earned her multiple wins throughout awards season thus far, from the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards.



Her win earned her a standing ovation as well, as Saldaña finally grabbed an Oscar after over thirty years in the industry. She also makes history with her win, becoming the first American actress of Dominican descent to win the award. Watch her moving speech below.

Zoe Saldaña Wins Best Supporting Actress | 97th Oscars Speech (2025)

RAYE and Doja Cat Honor James Bond Legacy

In a dazzling performance, the Oscars took the time to honor the legacy of one of the longest-running franchises in film industry: James Bond. Each performing classic James Bond themes, RAYE, Doja Cat and “The White Lotus” star Lisa took to the stage in an epic medley. Doja performed “Diamonds are Forever” with flair, but RAYE by far had the best moment of the medley when she took us home with a rendition of “Skyfall.”

Queen Latifah, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg Honors Quincy Jones and “The Wiz”

Quincy Jones’ legacy was honored in a big way on Sunday night. The music legend was lifted up by his collaborators, Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, giving us an epic “The Color Purple” reunion 40 years in the making. “When we talk about Black excellence, we’re talking about Quincy,” Goldberg said during the tribute, who of course, was the lead role of Celie in “The Color Purple,” which Jones produced.



Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey Introduce a Tribute to Quincy Jones

“Quincy was love, lived out loud in human form,” Winfrey added. “And he poured that love into others and into his work. My life changed forever and for the better after meeting him. He actually discovered me for ‘The Color Purple,’ which was my first film.”

Then, the two introduced Queen Latifah, who took to the stage with a rousing performance of “Ease On Down the Road,” from “The Wiz,” which Jones also produced. During the performance, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande were clearly having a blast, dancing along to Latifah.