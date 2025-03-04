Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week
Entertainment

Take a Peek Inside The Obamas' New Island Dream Home

Our favorite First Family has made Hawaii one of their favorite places to relax

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

It’s been more than ten years since former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased three acres of land in Hawaii. Now, it looks like their custom island dream home is ready for them to move in.

Swimming pools, lush greenery and a picture-perfect view of the beach make it an amazing place to relax. But this won’t be the first place the former First Family has called home. During Obama’s first term, a beachfront estate in Oahu was known as the Winter White House.

Because you could probably use a break from winter weather, take a peek at the Obama’s Hawaii homes.

The Former President’s Roots

HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 3: U.S. President Barack Obama along with first family and friends visit the Honolulu Zoo on January 3, 2011 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Obama’s are on the last day of an 11-day family vacation in Hawaii.
Photo: Cory Lum-Pool (Getty Images)

Despite what President Donald Trump would like you to think, former President Barack Obama was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He spent most of his life in the 51st state before heading off to college. Even during his time as President, it has been one of his favorite places to vacation with his family.

A Three-Acre Oasis

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Now that they can spend more time out of the spotlight, the Obamas have set themselves up in a spacious Hawaiian retreat. According to TMZ, President and Mrs. Obama purchased a three-acre waterfront property on the island of Oahu to build their island oasis back in 2015 for over eight million dollars.

Ties to Television

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube

Although the property is tucked away on a beach with plenty of privacy, it does have some ties to Hollywood. The area once included the home used in the 1980s Tom Selleck series “Magnum P.I.,” but the Obamas tore it down to make way for their new crib in 2018, according to TMZ.

The New

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube

According to TMZ, the Obama’s new Hawaii compound includes a main house, two additional guest properties and two swimming pools.

Winter White House

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouseTV

Although we haven’t seen the inside of the new home, we can imagine it will be just as fabulous as this Oahu home, which was known as the Winter White House during President Obama’s term. The 7,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

A Peaceful Place

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouseTV

The view from the back of the home is peaceful, with plenty of greenery and a relaxing pond in the yard.

The Best of Both Worlds

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube

The home is surrounded by a wraparound veranda, allowing you to take in the beautiful view – even on the rare occasion that the weather isn’t absolutely perfect.

Space to Entertain

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouseTV

A formal dining room opens up to a comfy living space that gives guests lots of options to hang.

Bright Open Kitchen

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube

With counter space for days and new stainless steel appliances, this kitchen is made for cooking.

Taking Care of Busiess

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Photo: Pete Souza/WhiteHouse (Getty Images)

President Obama came to the home to relax, but he also took care of business when he needed to. He signed the “James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act” here in January 2011, which provided health care to workers who suffered health issues due to clearing the debris after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack.

A View You Can Get Used To

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouse TV

A home like this has to have floor-to-ceiling windows. The oceanfront view in this place is too amazing to miss.

A View You Can Get Used To

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouseTV

It’s hard to deny how amazing this beachfront backyard is.

Master Suite

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouseTV

At the end of the day, the home’s master suite is in a private area, giving you all kinds of personal space.

Sitting Area

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside The Obamas&#39; New Island Dream Home
Screenshot: YouTube/OpenHouseTV

The other side of the master suite has a sitting area that is perfect for reading or watching television.

