Take a Peek Inside The Obamas' New Island Dream Home

It’s been more than ten years since former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased three acres of land in Hawaii. Now, it looks like their custom island dream home is ready for them to move in.

Swimming pools, lush greenery and a picture-perfect view of the beach make it an amazing place to relax. But this won’t be the first place the former First Family has called home. During Obama’s first term, a beachfront estate in Oahu was known as the Winter White House.

Because you could probably use a break from winter weather, take a peek at the Obama’s Hawaii homes.