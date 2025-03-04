Whoa! Chris Rock Shocked Everyone With His All-Grown-Up Daughter Accompanying Him to the 2025 Oscars!

It’s been three years since the slap heard around the world went down at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony when Will Smith rushed the stage and took a blow at host Chris Rock after he jokes about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Although Rock wasn’t on hand at this year’s show, he did pop out at the Vanity Fair after party with a beautiful plus one by his side.

The “Everybody Hates Chris” creator showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party along with his youngest daughter Zahra (20). Rock shares daughters Zahra and Lola (22) with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. Chris kept it classy with a traditional tux (satin lapel and all), while Zahra opted for a bodycon floor-length denim gown.

Zahra and her dad have been hanging out a lot lately. She was his guest at the SNL 50 celebration in New York City on February 16.

Back in Beverly Hills, Rock looked like he was enjoying himself and the star-studded Vanity Fair party, which has a reputation in the industry for being one of the hottest tickets in town. He was seen hanging out with stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Bezos and David Spade. And he didn’t have to worry about any awkward run-ins with Will Smith this year. After the slap, he was banned from the Oscars and all associated events until 2032.

Will Smith has publicly apologized for his actions, while Rock kept relatively quiet about the whole thing – that is, until his 2023 Netflix special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.”

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” he said. “Everybody knows I had nothing to do with that. I didn’t have any entanglements.”

Although Will and Jada have dealt with their fair share of relationship issues in their nearly 30 years together, the slap may have brought them closer than ever. In a 2023 interview, Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will did some “deep work” after the event, and she made a commitment to herself to stay by his side.

“When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’” she said. “I was like, I’m riding with you. I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”