Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo's 'Defying Gravity' Performance Reactions, Tony Todd's In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter's Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler's Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars

The Oscars returned with a bang on Sunday night. The 97th Annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday evening, recognizing the best cinema had to offer this year from blockbuster juggernauts like “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two,” to critical favorites like “Nickel Boys” and “The Substance.” — Jared Alexander
Though Halle Berry didn’t walk away with any gold at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, she still secured a golden moment at the prestigious ceremony with the help of fellow actor Adrien Brody. And you won’t believe how they did it! — Shanelle Genai
The Oscars are over, and what an exciting night it was! There were so many stars on the red carpet ready to be recognized for the incredible work they put into the films nominated. Paul Tazewell made history by being the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design. Rightfully so, the costume design in Wicked was superb! But, unfortunately, Tazewell didn’t design the outfits for the Oscars because ...whew some stars needed him. Here are some of the red carpet fashion mishaps that we saw. — Mahalia Otshudy
Black stars and celebs showed up and showed out at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday and you’ve to get into all the goodness. From stars like “Wicked’s” Cynthia Erivo to “Sing Sing” stars Clarence Maclin and Divine G—our faves made sure to end awards season on bang. — Shanelle Genai
The Academy Awards are just a week away, and the Academy just dropped some major news about the telecast, finally letting us know who will take to the stage as musical performers during cinema’s biggest night. — Jared Alexander
The internet is still buzzing about Adam Sandler’s bizarre Oscars outfit on Sunday, March 2. While stars like Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo opted for designer’s tailored and stunning ensembles for the 97th annual Academy Awards, Sandler’s casual approach was so noticeable that even host Conan O’Brien called him out on it. — Candace McDuffie
Tony Todd’s family expected the late actor to be honored along with several others during the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam tribute. However, they immediately became frustrated with the Academy Award’s treatment when his name wasn’t included. — Noah A. McGee
“Wicked” may have only walked away with two Oscars at last night’s Academy Awards ceremony, but there’s no doubt that the movie’s stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, got plenty of love from those who watched their emotional duet, which opened the show. Erivo and Grande were shut out of their Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, but they still got their flowers as they left everyone in the audience wanting more. — Angela Johnson
Doja Cat’s Oscars’ performance has the internet talking...and not in a good way. The rapper and singer is known for her over-the-top, high-energy live performances, but something about her rendition of a classic James Bond song during the 97th Annual Academy Awards left viewers at home confused and disappointed. — Jared Alexander
Though the 2025 Oscars had it’s fair share of high moments, one of the lows was unfortunately the highly-anticipated Quincy Jones tribute led by Queen Latifah. And folks on social media aren’t mincing words about it! — Shanelle Genai
When someone wins an Oscar, we expect their careers to take off and reach unthinkable heights, and although this is the case for many of our favorite actors and actresses, being Black in the industry almost always guarantees an extra barrier in the climb to success. — Phenix S Halley
Although the upcoming 2025 Oscars have some questionable snubs of deserving Black actors and movies, Black folks have broken through and enjoyed historical success at the Academy Awards in spite of it all over the years. — Shanelle Genai