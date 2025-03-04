Interview With Jasmine Crockett
Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo's 'Defying Gravity' Performance Reactions, Tony Todd's In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter's Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler's Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars

Entertainment

Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo's 'Defying Gravity' Performance Reactions, Tony Todd's In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter's Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler's Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars

Here are all the Oscars 2025 stories you may have missed.

By
Angela Wilson
Image for article titled Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo&#39;s &#39;Defying Gravity&#39; Performance Reactions, Tony Todd&#39;s In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter&#39;s Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler&#39;s Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars
Graphic: Images: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair; Amy Sussman, Monica Schipper, Mike Coppola
2 / 14

Best Black Oscar Moments You Might Have Missed

Best Black Oscar Moments You Might Have Missed

Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Oscars returned with a bang on Sunday night. The 97th Annual Academy Awards aired on Sunday evening, recognizing the best cinema had to offer this year from blockbuster juggernauts like "Wicked" and "Dune: Part Two," to critical favorites like "Nickel Boys" and "The Substance." — Jared Alexander

Read More

3 / 14

Black Twitter’s Reaction To Halle Berry’s Oscars Kiss With Adrien Brody Is Hilarious

Black Twitter’s Reaction To Halle Berry’s Oscars Kiss With Adrien Brody Is Hilarious

Halle Berry, left; Adrien Brody.
Halle Berry, left; Adrien Brody.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair; Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Though Halle Berry didn't walk away with any gold at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, she still secured a golden moment at the prestigious ceremony with the help of fellow actor Adrien Brody. And you won't believe how they did it! — Shanelle Genai

Read More

4 / 14

2025 Oscars Fashion Train Wrecks

2025 Oscars Fashion Train Wrecks

Image for article titled Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo&#39;s &#39;Defying Gravity&#39; Performance Reactions, Tony Todd&#39;s In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter&#39;s Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler&#39;s Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars
Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images)

The Oscars are over, and what an exciting night it was! There were so many stars on the red carpet ready to be recognized for the incredible work they put into the films nominated. Paul Tazewell made history by being the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design. Rightfully so, the costume design in Wicked was superb! But, unfortunately, Tazewell didn't design the outfits for the Oscars because ...whew some stars needed him. Here are some of the red carpet fashion mishaps that we saw. — Mahalia Otshudy

Read More

5 / 14

Oscars 2025: Black Celebs Rocked The Red Carpet

Oscars 2025: Black Celebs Rocked The Red Carpet

Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Halle Berry attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Black stars and celebs showed up and showed out at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday and you've to get into all the goodness. From stars like "Wicked's" Cynthia Erivo to "Sing Sing" stars Clarence Maclin and Divine G—our faves made sure to end awards season on bang. — Shanelle Genai

Read More

6 / 14

These Major Stars Are Set to Perform at the 2025 Oscars, And Some Are Very Unexpected

These Major Stars Are Set to Perform at the 2025 Oscars, And Some Are Very Unexpected

Queen Latifah performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Queen Latifah performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Image: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

The Academy Awards are just a week away, and the Academy just dropped some major news about the telecast, finally letting us know who will take to the stage as musical performers during cinema's biggest night. — Jared Alexander

Read More

7 / 14

Adam Sandler’s Viral Oscars Outfit Featured Basketball Sneakers By This Famous Black Player

Adam Sandler’s Viral Oscars Outfit Featured Basketball Sneakers By This Famous Black Player

Image for article titled Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo&#39;s &#39;Defying Gravity&#39; Performance Reactions, Tony Todd&#39;s In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter&#39;s Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler&#39;s Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars
Photo: Frank Micelotta/Disney

The internet is still buzzing about Adam Sandler's bizarre Oscars outfit on Sunday, March 2. While stars like Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo opted for designer's tailored and stunning ensembles for the 97th annual Academy Awards, Sandler's casual approach was so noticeable that even host Conan O'Brien called him out on it. — Candace McDuffie

Read More

8 / 14

Tony Todd Just Had a Huge Oscars Slight, and His Family is Not Happy

Tony Todd Just Had a Huge Oscars Slight, and His Family is Not Happy

Image for article titled Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo&#39;s &#39;Defying Gravity&#39; Performance Reactions, Tony Todd&#39;s In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter&#39;s Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler&#39;s Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Tony Todd's family expected the late actor to be honored along with several others during the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam tribute. However, they immediately became frustrated with the Academy Award's treatment when his name wasn't included. — Noah A. McGee

Read More

9 / 14

Viral Reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Defying Gravity’ Performance Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Viral Reactions to Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Defying Gravity’ Performance Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Wicked" may have only walked away with two Oscars at last night's Academy Awards ceremony, but there's no doubt that the movie's stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, got plenty of love from those who watched their emotional duet, which opened the show. Erivo and Grande were shut out of their Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories, but they still got their flowers as they left everyone in the audience wanting more. — Angela Johnson

Read More

10 / 14

Doja Cat Finally Breaks Her Silence on Social Media Dragging Her Over Her Oscars Performance

Doja Cat Finally Breaks Her Silence on Social Media Dragging Her Over Her Oscars Performance

Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Image: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Doja Cat's Oscars' performance has the internet talking...and not in a good way. The rapper and singer is known for her over-the-top, high-energy live performances, but something about her rendition of a classic James Bond song during the 97th Annual Academy Awards left viewers at home confused and disappointed. — Jared Alexander

Read More

11 / 14

Black People Are Saying: ‘Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash. And Why Pick That One Song White Folks Never Heard Of...’

Black People Are Saying: ‘Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash. And Why Pick That One Song White Folks Never Heard Of...’

Queen Latifah, left; Queen Latifah performing at the 2025 Oscars.
Queen Latifah, left; Queen Latifah performing at the 2025 Oscars.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Though the 2025 Oscars had it's fair share of high moments, one of the lows was unfortunately the highly-anticipated Quincy Jones tribute led by Queen Latifah. And folks on social media aren't mincing words about it! — Shanelle Genai

Read More

12 / 14

What Happened to the Careers of These Black Oscar Winners?

What Happened to the Careers of These Black Oscar Winners?

Oscar Winners (L-R) Viola Davis, Louis Gossett Jr, Halle Berry
Oscar Winners (L-R) Viola Davis, Louis Gossett Jr, Halle Berry
Photo: Jason LaVeris, Michael Montfort, TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Getty Images)

When someone wins an Oscar, we expect their careers to take off and reach unthinkable heights, and although this is the case for many of our favorite actors and actresses, being Black in the industry almost always guarantees an extra barrier in the climb to success. — Phenix S Halley

Read More

13 / 14

Some Biggest Black History Moments at The Academy Awards

Some Biggest Black History Moments at The Academy Awards

Image for article titled Oscar Fashion Train Wrecks, Cynthia Erivo&#39;s &#39;Defying Gravity&#39; Performance Reactions, Tony Todd&#39;s In Memoriam Snub, Black Twitter&#39;s Response to Halle Berry Kissing Adrien Brody, Adam Sandler&#39;s Viral Sneakers, Quincy Jones Tribute Reactions and Other Stories You May Have Missed From 2025 Oscars
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

Although the upcoming 2025 Oscars have some questionable snubs of deserving Black actors and movies, Black folks have broken through and enjoyed historical success at the Academy Awards in spite of it all over the years. — Shanelle Genai

Read More

