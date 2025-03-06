Ice Cube is Stuck in a Hotel in Australia to Avoid This Danger. Is He Okay?

Even though Ice Cube is in Australia on business, it’ll be a while until he’s able to come home. Now, all he can do is wait until it’s safe to travel again.

Interview With Jasmine Crockett CC Share Subtitles Off

English Rep. Jasmine Crockett On Whether Black People Should Protest With Other Groups Or Not?

On Wednesday, March 6, during an interview on “The Project,” an Australian talk show, Cube discussed how he’s dealing with Tropical Cyclone Alfred. He told the crew, “I’m staying clear of it. It’s pretty cool, you know? I haven’t been through a cyclone before.”

Advertisement

He later joked, “You know, I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

Ice Cube: The Movie I May Have Remade In Australia With Jack Black

Why was Cube in Australia in the first place? No, he’s not just there to sightsee or enjoy time off — he’s there to work. The West Coast MC is scheduled to perform live at the ICC Sydney Theatre on March 7 and the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 9.

Advertisement

According to CNN, Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to hit the continent’s eastern coast on March 7 or March 8 and has the strength of a category 1 hurricane

Advertisement

Currently, Cyclone Alfred is approximately 150 miles off the coast and is moving as fast as 62 MPH, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Advertisement

More from CNN:

Authorities warned millions of residents in the storm’s path to prepare for destructive wind gusts, flash flooding and storm surges that may combine with high tides.

Flood watches have been issued across the coast, where rainfall of 200 to 400 millimeters (7.8 to 15.7 inches) is expected, and isolated totals nearing 500 millimeters (nearly 20 inches) are possible.

Advertisement

The worst of the cyclone could be felt in the Gold Coast, where Cube’s hotel is located. Hopefully, he doesn’t plan on surfing or visiting the beach anytime soon and just stays safe in his hotel room.