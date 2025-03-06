Anthony Edwards' Baby Mama Drama Has the Internet in Shambles

NBA star Anthony Edwards continues to make waves in the news, but it’s not because of his amazing basketball prowess. In fact, it’s all the drama surrounding him and his relationships with the mothers of his children that are taking centerstage and it’s got the internet split.

For context, Edwards, 23, has been embroiled in a legal battle with Ayesha Howard, 38, over their four-month-old daughter Aubri Summers Howard for months. Things all started due to a paternity lawsuit that Howard filed against the Minnesota Timberwolves star late last year. As a response, Edwards made it clear that he wanted no visitation rights nor custody of the child in subsequent court documents. Per InTouch, he also filed a motion that argued that California was the wrong state to use to determine how much child support should be disbursed, despite the young child being born in Los Angeles. His reason for the motion hinged on his assertion that Howard was living in Georgia before and up and moved to the West Coast in order to try and get more child support from him. He has since filed a separate paternity suit in Georgia.

Now, it looks like Edwards has received a win as a California judge ruled on Tuesday that the state “lacked jurisdiction” to determine parameters of child support and that the decision would more than likely go to a Georgia judge. Edwards, in court documents obtained by InTouch, reportedly doesn’t want custody or visitation rights.

The NBA All-Star has reportedly fathered four children with four different women since 2023, according to Page Six. Edwards’ reputation also took a hit when alleged text messages between he and Howard were leaked online that allegedly told her to “get da abortion” after she told him she was expecting.

As this latest news began to circulate online, many were quick to put blame on both the NBA star and Howard for how they’re handling the situation.

“I feel bad for Anthony Edwards’s children because he is a self-aware deadbeat that refuses to wrap it up and all of his baby mamas are f*****g stupid for using children as a get rich quick scheme,” wrote one user on X.

“Can we all agree that Anthony Edwards and his new BM are both terrible people and wrap this s**t up???” another user questioned.

Said one other user, “anthony edwards girlfriend is a loser a*s b***h. staying with a man who had three kids on you is one thing but staying knowing he’s not even active in their lives? that’s a whole new level of pathetic.”

“I think what makes this anthony edwards situation so f****d up is that he’s a public figure. In a couple years, that baby will grow up & have to see her famous father blatantly ignore her while he lives his life like she don’t exist,” another user noted.

Added another, “Anthony Edwards has to get the mom issues together through therapy. He’s a grown adult making the craziest mistakes because he keep impregnating old a*s women because he hadn’t handled his trauma. Ayesha is a dirty old predator as well who needs to stop procreating with young men.”