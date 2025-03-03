Wait, What... Colman Domingo Has a White Husband? Here's the Magical Story of How They Met

Do you believe in fairytales? Well, after hearing the story of how Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and his husband, Raul, first met, you’d be convinced that fate really does exist!

Domingo, known for his stylish red carpet looks and roles in “Euphoria” and “Sing Sing,” is making headlines after an appearance with his husband on the Oscars red carpet had many folks surprised. The couple, dressed in coordinating red and black suits, stole the show, but what’s more surprising is the unbelievable story of their love. The actor broke it all down during a 2024 interview on “The Graham Norton Show.”

To set the scene, the year was 2005, and Domingo was in Berkeley, Calif. He started the story saying he was just “minding your business going into a Walgreens” when a complete stranger caught his eye. “I see someone walking out. [He] has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing,” Domingo recalled. “Beautiful, beautiful.”

Domingo, completely caught off guard, was casually on the phone at the time. But somehow, he made eye contact with the man. “I come outside, and we look at each other. He’s taking to this young woman, and she seems to be angry about something,” he continued.

Colman Domingo’s Incredibly Adorable Story Of How He Met His Husband | The Graham Norton Show

Eventually, Domingo got off the phone as the stranger and the woman began walking down the street, away from him. “He keeps looking back, and I wave but he just keeps going.” Clearly still mesmerized by such an experience, Domingo wondered how he could possibly run into this man again.

One day, Domingo said he was scanning Craigslist and thought “‘maybe I’ll place one of those misconnection ads. I wonder if they work.’” And that’s when the craziest thing happened. “I go to page two of them as I’m reading, and I see ‘saw you outside of Walgreens - Berkeley.’ He placed an ad for me two hours before.”

Domingo and Raul went on their first day soon after, and the actor said while cuddling with Raul at four o’clock in the morning after the date, he had a realization. “I said ‘I think I love you, and you’re about to change my life,’” Domingo confessed. And it seems he was right as the happy couple will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

If this story teaches us anything, it’s to believe in fairytales and never give up! “I think I’m somebody that just believes that magic happens,” Domingo concluded. “I really do believe that.”