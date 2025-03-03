O'Shea Jackson Jr. Talks About When Dad Ice Cube Introduced Him to His Idol...You'll Never Expect Who it Is

From being a possible plus one at industry events to having lavish star-studded playdates, there are plenty of perks that can come with being the child of a famous rapper. Just ask O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper-actor Ice Cube. In a recent interview with Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast, Jackson remembers the day his dad gave him the surprise of his life – a chance to get up close and personal with one of his heroes.

The “Den of Thieves” star, who was 12 years old at the time, said his antennas went way up when his dad showed up to pick him up from school, a job that was usually handled by his grandmother. Jackson said his first reaction was fear because if Dad was showing up at school, he must be in big trouble.

“So I’m thinking, “f***, what did I do?” he recalls.

Things got even weirder, Jackson adds, when he goes outside to meet his dad and finds him in “the nice car” – a sleek two-door vehicle instead of the family-friendly four-doors he was used to riding in. Jackson said he and his dad then drove to a restaurant in Venice, Calif., where he got a surprise that left him speechless.

“We’re at a table that is bigger than it should be for two people and then in walks my f-ing hero The Rock, and he just sits next to me, and him and my dad have a meeting over lunch and I am starstruck beyond belief,” Jackson said. “I can’t talk. I can’t get any words to come out of my mouth.”

Jackson said that while he didn’t say much during his time with the “Moana” star – even after his father tried to encourage him – he remembers ordering a cheeseburger and a root beer and The Rock had a cheeseburger with a Diet Coke. After signing his shirt and taking a picture, Jackson says The Rock paid for his meal in cash, leaving his change on the table for their waitress. O’Shea says he grabbed a quarter from the table, that he still has to this day.

“I put it in a sandwich bag, and I still have it,” he said. “I gave it to my mom. She has it in her safe.

O’Shea’s HILARIOUS First Time Meeting The Rock! | Games With Names

Jackson, who considers himself one of The Rock’s biggest fans, said the meeting was an experience he’ll never forget.

“I went to see The Mummy Returns twice. He’s in the movie for five minutes. This was my dude, bro,” he said.