The Eerie Connection Between Will Smith, Biggie and Prince Will Shock You

Will Smith is no stranger to sharing some surprising information. But this latest news just might be one of his most shocking reveals yet.

Speaking in a new interview with Justin Richmond on the “Broken Record” podcast, Smith shared the eerie way he’s connected to both of the late singers, namely Prince and Biggie Smalls: he was one of the last people to speak with them before their untimely deaths. As it relates to the “Purple One,” Smith said that he had a conversation with Prince the night before he died because the “Adore” singer wanted to pitch a potential business deal between him, the “Fresh Prince” star and Jay-Z.

“He had talked to Jay and he wanted to do it. And we talked that night, and in the in the morning, he was gone. I don’t know what that says about me. Don’t call me, don’t call me,” Smith said jokingly.

When it comes to the “Big Poppa” rapper, Smith revealed that he first met him hours beforehand on the same night the famous Brooklyn artist would get shot and killed back in 1997.

Will Smith | Broken Record Podcast (Full Episode)

“I don’t even want to say this out loud ‘cause it’s like a terrible jinx–I met Biggie four hours before he got killed,” Smith said in part, before later adding: ““The Biggie one made me cry. ’Cause it was stupid and just centered on hip-hop...for rapping. That one hurt me. It scared me, too.”

While those legendary musicians may have passes away, it’s clear Smith is on a quest to breath new life into his own music career. Over the Valentine’s Day holiday, he released a new single titled “First Love,” featuring India Martinez and Marcin. That song just a few weeks after he previously released his single “Beautiful Scars” with Big Sean and Obanga. The “Bad Boys” star is slated to drop his first album since 2005 this March.