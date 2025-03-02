Queen Latifah's Best Movies Ranked By Box Office

Queen Latifah may be royal when it comes to the rap game and the acting game, but her singing will take centerstage at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday when she performs the recently announced Quincy Jones tribute.

Advertisement

While we pondered on what that could look like, the news also got us thinking about just how long Queen has been reigning supreme in Hollywood. Whether its culture classic shows like “Living Single” or fun comedies like “Bringing Down the House,” there’s no denying that this queen is a star in front of the camera.

In fact, Queen is so successful that she’s considered one of Hollywood’s leading ladies and has consistently been booked and busy for over a two decades. Not to mention, she’s currently starring in one of CBS’ most popular dramas, “The Equalizer.” So, it’s in anticipation of her upcoming Oscars performance and overall admiration for her that we thought we’d give our forever queen her flowers and take a look at some of her most successful films over the years.

From “Girls Trip” to “Set It Off”—these are Queen Latifah’s best movies by the box office! Keep reading to get into the goodness.