How Queen Latifah's "U.N.I.T.Y." Stood Up For Black Women Against Domestic Violence
Queen Latifah's Best Movies Ranked By Box Office

Movies

Queen Latifah's Best Movies Ranked By Box Office

As we prepare to see her perform at the 2025 Oscars, let's take a look back at some of her biggest film successes.

Shanelle Genai
Queen Latifah is seen arriving to the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 11, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images (Getty Images)

Queen Latifah may be royal when it comes to the rap game and the acting game, but her singing will take centerstage at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday when she performs the recently announced Quincy Jones tribute.

While we pondered on what that could look like, the news also got us thinking about just how long Queen has been reigning supreme in Hollywood. Whether its culture classic shows like “Living Single” or fun comedies like “Bringing Down the House,” there’s no denying that this queen is a star in front of the camera.

In fact, Queen is so successful that she’s considered one of Hollywood’s leading ladies and has consistently been booked and busy for over a two decades. Not to mention, she’s currently starring in one of CBS’ most popular dramas, “The Equalizer.” So, it’s in anticipation of her upcoming Oscars performance and overall admiration for her that we thought we’d give our forever queen her flowers and take a look at some of her most successful films over the years.

From “Girls Trip” to “Set It Off”—these are Queen Latifah’s best movies by the box office! Keep reading to get into the goodness.

2 / 14

“Chicago”- $306,777,366 Worldwide

Chicago | Official Trailer (HD) - Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones | MIRAMAX

Synopsis: Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a sleazy lawyer’s attention.

Year of Release: 2002

3 / 14

“Scary Movie 3"- $220,673,217 Worldwide

Scary Movie 3 (2003) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Synopsis: Cindy must investigate mysterious crop circles and video tapes, and help the President in preventing an alien invasion.

Year of Release: 2003

4 / 14

“Bringing Down the House”- $164,729,679 Worldwide

Bringing Down the House (2003) Trailer | Steve Martin | Queen Latifah

Synopsis: When a lonely guy meets a woman on the internet who happens to be in prison, she breaks out to get him to prove her innocence, and proceeds to wreak havoc on his middle-class life.

Year of Release: 2003

5 / 14

“Girls Trip”- $140,552,359 Worldwide

Girls Trip - Official Trailer #2 [HD]

Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Year of Release: 2017

6 / 14

“Steel Magnolias”- $96,759,512 Worldwide

STEEL MAGNOLIAS [1989] – Official Trailer

Synopsis: A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold.

Year of Release: 1989

7 / 14

“Taxi”- $71,255,003 Worldwide

Taxi Movie Trailer 2004 (Jimmy Fallon, Queen Latifah)

Synopsis: A mouthy and feisty taxicab driver has hot tips for a green and inept cop set on solving a string of New York City bank robberies committed by a quartet of female Brazilian bank robbers.

Year of Release: 2004

8 / 14

“Last Holiday”- $43,451,846 Worldwide

Last Holiday (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Synopsis: Georgia, who leads a life full of unfulfilled desires, is left shocked when she discovers her terminal illness. Soon, she quits her job, gathers her savings and sets out on a luxurious trip to Europe.

Year of Release: 2006

9 / 14

“Set It Off”- $41,590,886 Worldwide

SET IT OFF (1996) movie trailer

Synopsis: Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting each other.

Year of Release: 1996

10 / 14

“Beauty Shop”- $37,245,453 Worldwide

Beauty Shop (2005) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

Synopsis: A determined hairstylist (Queen Latifah) competes with her former boss (Kevin Bacon) after opening her own business in Atlanta.

Year of Release: 2005

11 / 14

“Joyful Noise”- $31,158,113 Worldwide

Joyful Noise Trailer #1

Synopsis: G.G. Sparrow faces off with her choir’s newly appointed director, Vi Rose Hill, over the group’s direction as they head into a national competition.

Year of Release: 2012

12 / 14

“Mad Money”- $26,412,163 Worldwide

Mad Money (2008) Trailer

Synopsis: Three female employees of the Federal Reserve plot to steal money that is about to be destroyed.

Year of Release: 2008

13 / 14

“Just Wright”- $21,584,424 Worldwide

JUST WRIGHT - Official trailer

Synopsis: A physical therapist falls for the basketball player she is helping recover from a career-threatening injury.

Year of Release: 2010

