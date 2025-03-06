Bill Murray Finally Breaks His Silence About His Alleged Relationship With Kelis and Her 'Milkshake'

If the idea of 74-year-old Bill Murray getting up close and personal with 45-year-old Kelis left you with lots of questions, you were not alone. In 2023, reports linked the pair in a relationship that none of us could make sense of. And as photos of the pair out together circulated, things got even more confusing.

Two years later, Murray is finally setting the record straight. The SNL alum sat down with Sway Calloway on a recent episode of “Sway in the Morning” and spoke out about the rumors that he was dating the “Milkshake” singer.

Murray told Sway that he’s always loved hip-hop.

“I feel like hip-hop has surrounded me,” he said.”I enjoy it.”

The actor, who says he used to record episodes of “Yo! MTV Raps,” first noticed Kellis in the video for the 1999 Ol’ Dirty Bastard song, “Got Your Money,” and from that moment, he knew he wanted to meet her. The “Ghostbusters” star went on to call the singer-songwriter “spectacular.” And although he confirmed that he and Kellis were never a couple, he added that the rumors gave him a whole lot more cred in these streets.

“I met this girl named Kelis. I got great press that I was dating her. That really raised my cred a lot,” he said. “Well, it was false humility again.”

Bill Murray Talks Hip-Hop, “Riff Raff,” & Career Highlights 🎤🔥 | SWAY’S UNIVERSE

Although we’ve seen stranger pairs in Hollywood (we’re looking at you Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen and 50 Cent and Chelsea Handler), the internet had a hard time coming to grips with this unlikely coupling.

“Must be an Ensure Milkshake,” wrote someone on X.

But Murray is holding out hope that there may be a chance for him and Kelis, and we have no doubt that if the opportunity presents itself, Murray will most certainly shoot his shot.

“You know, one of us could be on the rebound any second,” he said.