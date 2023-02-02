Black Nepo Babies Who Have Made Their Mark in Hollywood

North West

North West is the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. North West is starting to dip her toes into the entertainment industry as it was announced in January 2023 that she would be voice acting in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie alongside her mother. North West could also have a music career if you remember at one of her father’s Yeezy fashion shows she sang, “What are those? These are clothes”.