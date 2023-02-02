Black Nepo Babies Who Have Made Their Mark in Hollywood

With the recent news of Jaafar Jackson, Jermaine Jackson’s son, announced to play the King of Pop, we thought it was right to show our readers some more celebrities that have famous parents too! These stars, young and old, have used their parents’ fame and made their own successful careers in music, acting, and more!
Jaafar Jackson
Jaafar Jackson is the son of The Jackson 5’s Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. Jaafar released his debut single “Got Me Singing” in 2019, singing and dancing just like his world-renowned family members. It was announced in January 2023 that Jaafar will be portraying his late uncle, Michael Jackson, in a soon-to-come biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Blue Ivy Carter
Grammy Award-winning pre-teen Blue Ivy is the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Her parents have already set up her life to be successful in the entertainment industry as she has performed several times with her mother and even has a rap freestyle on her father’s Youtube.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of music icon and actress Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein, a music manager. Tracee Ellis Ross has had an extensive acting career including Girlfriends (2000-2020) and Black-ish (2014-2022). Evan Ross is the son of Diana Ross and Arne Naess Jr, a businessman. Similar to his older sister, Tracee, Evan is an actor having starred in 90210 (2010-2011), ATL (2006), Star (2017-2019), The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 1 & 2 (2014, 2015).
Christian Combs
Musician Christian Combs is the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter. In 2022, Christian, stage name King, and his father both has number one songs at the same time but on different charts. Christian’s song was “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black and Diddy’s song was “Gotta Move On”. However, the Bad Boys heir isn’t a fan of the nepo baby title, but if the shoe fits…
Nico Parker
Nico Parker is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton and film director Ol Parker. Nico made her film debut in Dumbo (2019) and has since starred in The Third Day (2020), Reminiscence (2021), and HBO’s The Last of Us (2023).
Rashida Jones
Actress Rashida Jones is the daughter of famed music producer, Quincy Jones, and actress Peggy Lipton. Rashida Jones is famously known for her role as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation (2009-2015).
John David Washington
Golden Globe-nominated John David Washington is the son of actors Denzel and Pauletta Washington. John David has starred in several hit movies and shows including Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992), BlacKkKlansman (2018), Ballers (2015-2019), Malcolm & Marie (2021), and Amsterdam (2022). He made his Broadway debut in 2022 in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.
O’Shea Jackson Jr.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. is the son of rapper and actor Ice Cube. O’Shea Jackson Jr. made his film debut by portraying his father in the hit movie, Straight Outta Compton (2015). He has since starred in Ingrid Goes West (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Just Mercy (2019), Swagger (2021), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). He is also a musician with the stage name, OMG.
Zaya Wade
Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter, is taking the modeling world by storm. Zaya was featured in a stunning Tiffany and Co. campaign in September 2022 and hasn’t stopped with the elegant campaigns since. Zaya’s birth mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, has been in a heated battle with Dwyane regarding Zaya’s decision to come out as transgender.
North West
North West is the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. North West is starting to dip her toes into the entertainment industry as it was announced in January 2023 that she would be voice acting in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie alongside her mother. North West could also have a music career if you remember at one of her father’s Yeezy fashion shows she sang, “What are those? These are clothes”.
Maya Rudolph
Actress, comedian, and singer Maya Rudolph is the daughter of singer Minnie Riperton and composer, Richard Rudolph. Maya stays booked and busy from starring in movies and shows like Bridesmaids (2011) and Saturday Night Live (2000-2020). Lately, she has done voice acting for Big Mouth (2017-2022), Baymax! (2022), and Human Resources (2022-2023).
Quincy Brown
Quincy Brown is the son of singer Al B. Sure! And the late model Kim Porter. His unofficial stepfather is Sean “Diddy” Combs. Quincy is an actor and singer known for his roles in Dope (2015), The Haves and Have Nots (2016), Star (2016-2019), and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021-2022).
Selah Marley
Model and singer, Selah Marley, is the daughter of music legend Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, Bob Marley’s son. Selah Marley made the news in 2022 for defending Kanye West and wearing one of his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts for his YZY SZN 9 fashion show.
Zoe Kravitz
Actress Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Kravitz has certainly made her mark in the industry being known for her roles in X-Men: First Class (2011), Dope (2015), High Fidelity (2020), Big Little Lies (2017-2019), and The Batman (2022).
Willow and Jaden Smith
Siblings Willow and Jaden Smith have followed in their parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps having successful acting and music careers. Willow sat beside her mother on Red Table Talk and released an album in October 2022. Jaden was in movies growing up including The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), The Karate Kid (2010), and The Get Down (2016-2017). He voice acted in Netflix’s Entergalactic and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in 2022. He also has toured with Justin Bieber and released his own albums.
