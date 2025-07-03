Diddy’s Best Friend Charlie Liucci is Being Loud About His Next Moves Will Be Following Acquittal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Justin Combs, Charlie Liucci, Quincy Taylor Brown and King Combs leave the Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial at Manhattan Federal Court on June 27, 2025 in New York City. Defense attorneys will begin their closing arguments today, “followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument” after the prosecution and defense resting their cases earlier this week. “Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors on the law before deliberations begin”. Some of the charges have been dropped and others have been downgraded, in an effort to streamline the case at the behest of Judge Arun Subramanian. Combs, 55, faces up to life in prison if convicted on charges, which include allegations of threats, arson, violence, and drug-fueled sex parties referred to as "freak offs." (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Of the many supporters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of his closest friends has been seen inside and outside of the New York City courtroom over the past few months. And now that Combs has been found not guilty on three of five federal counts, Charlie Liucci has some interesting thoughts about the case and what Combs might do when he's released.

Liucci stood outside after news of the verdict broke folding T-shirts that read "A FREAKO ISN'T A R.I.C.O." Of all the folks championing for Combs' released, he's certainly been one of the loudest, even showing up to several trial days rocking "FREE PUFF" merch. On Tuesday (July 1), Liucci declared that despite the jury finding his friend guilty on two counts of prostitution, "He is innocence."

The close friend of the Combs family said now that he's been (relatively) cleared by the justice system, Combs will likely come back home and get back into his normal routine. "He gonna focus on his family. He gonna focus on getting back to who he is and a better person-- a better version of him," Liucci added.

Liucci's remarks were before Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs bail. The disgraced mogul was hoping for an early release while he awaits his sentencing. Now, he's set to spent more months behind bars his scheduled sentencing.

Despite this, Combs and his family had a victorious Tuesday. And according to Liucci, Combs won't have any issues getting back to business as usual. He continued, "Why would I change anything in my daily business when this [case] isn't about my daily business?" Liucci argued the trial shouldn't impact Combs' ventures as a music mogul because "It's about my sexual preference in my bedroom."

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper's fortunes took a drastic dip since his incarceration. In 2018, Combs was reportedly worth $825 million, on the way to billionaire status, according to Forbes. But after Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's bombshell civil lawsuit against him and after the infamous 2016 hotel footage of him kicking, beating and dragged her, Combs' net worth dropped to a staggering $400 million. And now? Forbes estimates his net worth to be only $90 million.

Despite Liucci's claims that Combs will be alright business-wise, it's hard to ignore the elephant in the room. He's already had to resign as chairman of Revolt. But although it's impossible to know exactly who will be willing to do business with Combs after he's free, never say never.

Beyond his federal case, Combs is still facing over 50 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, rape and much more. After coughing up $20 million to Cassie in 2023, any legal win from another plaintiff would surely be a devastating financial blow to the Combs empire.

But first... He has to get out of prison. Combs is facing up to 20 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for October.