Why Are There Still Black People Listening To R. Kelly At The Summer Cookouts — And What Does That Say About Us?

Being the designated DJ at your upcoming July 4th cookout can be fun and good vibes — until that R.Kelly comes blasting through the speakers. Imagine enjoying the fire playlist, and suddenly “Step In The Name of Love” fades in. What are you going to do? Despite his convictions and backlash, Black people are not only removing his songs from their playlist, but they are also demanding that others not play him as well. Believe it or not, R. Kelly’s hits are still in heavy rotation among some of us.

R. Kelly’s 1993 solo debut, “12 Play,” cemented his status as a musical genius. For years, he was considered a walking soundtrack for graduations, weddings, and even a part of your favorite stepper’s set playlist. But even at the peak of his success, his career was overshadowed by a series of morally reprehensible acts: his illegal marriage to a then-15-year-old Aaliyah, the notorious sex tape, and mountains of civil lawsuits that uncovered a long pattern of abuse and exploitation.

The release of the “Surviving R.Kelly” docuseries sparked widespread protests demanding that his music be removed from all streaming platforms. Between 2021 and 2022, R.Kelly was convicted of child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. His extensive rap sheet resulted in severe repercussions: RCA dropped him from their label in 2019, his music was removed from all streaming platforms, and his finances plummeted, leaving him with a reported deficit of $2 million. And yet, somehow, he is still getting plays.

According to Newsweek, Spotify reported that R. Kelly’s listenership dropped by 330,000 following his 2021 racketeering conviction – a sign that many Black listeners are choosing to honor his victims over listening to his work. Houston content creator Mariel Thomas explains, “His music has been removed from all of my playlists. “Even if something slips through the cracks, I immediately mark “not interested.” She argues that rewarding his behavior is a “very slippery slope” when justifying his actions. Yet, a minority of his audience believes in separating the art from the artist.

The internet continues to tussle over streaming R.Kelly’s musical catalog. Many believe R. Kelly’s music should be removed entirely from playlists, insisting that supporting his music is no different than supporting his crimes. As one X user put it, “Their music/art is an extension of their life. You can’t support a r*pist because his music is good.” Others advocate for separating the man from the art. As one Threads user posted, “When R. Kelly is played at a party, my first thought isn’t him, him being in prison, nor what he’s in prison for… I’m just enjoying the art and the undeniable bangers he has and the great vibes they create. Separate the man from the art. The art belongs to the people.”

The conversation runs deeper than personal preference. For many in Chicago, R. Kelly’s music is deeply ingrained in the culture. Chicago music artist Chimeka explained, “R. Kelly’s sound embodies Chicago music… From stepping, to him creating a house music track, to making the theatrical R&B, we love a good storytelling song.” This hometown appeal plays a vital role in why his music is still heard in local barbershops, barbecues, and lounges, despite widespread condemnation of his actions. Chimeka clarifies that while “no one condones his pedophilia,” the outrage isn’t always present when his music is played.

Beyond local ties, a significant factor is the nostalgic effect his music has, especially at Black functions. DJ Jukie Tha Kidd notes, “You can’t not get a nostalgic feeling from listening to ‘The Chocolate Factory,’ ‘Step In The Name Of Love,’ you know what I’m saying? It makes me think back to dancing with my grandma at the cookout. Like, that was one of her cuts. It gives me a nostalgic feeling.”

So, are we finally going to release ourselves from his musical shackles? As one commenter shared, “His guilty charges and sentencing is my favorite song.” Ultimately, choosing to play R. Kelly’s music comes with the risk of ruining the vibe for others. As a Threads commenter succinctly posted, “Just know, if I hear it, I’m absolutely the person who’s gonna ruin the vibe.”

Maybe the question should from “why are we still listening to him?” to “who is actually listening to him?”