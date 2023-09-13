The Fabulous Outfits Black Celebs Wore to New York Fashion Week 2023

New York Fashion Week 2023 is coming to a close today and it’s been a wild ride! Black celebrities showed up and showed out for all of their favorite designers while wearing all of the flyest fits we’ve seen this year! Here are some of the outfits that we can’t stop thinking about! Enjoy!
Ella Mai
Singer Ella Mai was spotted headed to the Carolina Herrera show in this adorable black and white mini dress.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attended the Coach ready-to-wear show and dinner at the New York Public Library wearing this white jacket and maxiskirt outfit.
Indya Moore
Indya Moore attended the Carolina Herrera show at the Whitney Museum sporting this gorgeous pink fit and flare dress!
Law Roach
Retired stylist Law Roach stepped out for The Daily Front Row’s show strutting in this lavender and nude ensemble with white platform shoes. Also, we have to recognize those inches! Okay, hair!
Halle Bailey
Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrived at Pandora’s NYFW event in this blazer dress and classic red lipstick.
Ubah Hassan
Supermodel and Real Housewife of New York City Ubah Hassan was snapped by paparazzi walking around the city in this teal outfit.
Ayo Edebiri
Actress Ayo Edebiri attended the Proenza Schouler Spring 2024 show in this deconstructed version of a classic suit. Love it!
Leon Bridges
Singer Leon Bridges was spotted at the Tory Burch show during fashion week wearing this relaxed, wide-legged denim and camel-colored jacket outfit.
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz was the epitome of spring in this green and polka-dotted dress and beach hat for the Carolina Herrera show.
Aissata Diallo
Aissata Diallo looked stunning in this dramatic white top and black pants for the Pandora event during fashion week.
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey wore this sun-yellow top and bedazzled pants to the Tory Burch show.
Babyface
Babyface showed off his wealth by wearing this Loewe outfit to the Michael Kors show in Domino Park.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson wore this classy, black look for the Jason Wu show!
Halle Berry
Halle Berry wore this sexy, all-black dress with slits and thigh-high boots to the Michael Kors show.
Pardi
Rapper Pardi was spotted headed to the 3.1 Phillip Lim wearing this shorts and cardigan look.
Winnie Harlow
Model Winnie Harlow wore a Renaissance Tour-esque outfit to The Daily Front Row’s show.
Karreuche Tran
Karrueche Tran arrived at the 3.1 Phillip Lim show in this simple black look with a cute red purse!
Danai Gurira
Actress Danai Gurira attended the Jason Wu show in this lovely black leather jacket and flowy midi skirt!
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods killed it in this mustard, hooded dress with pointed-toe heels to The Daily Front Row show!
Justine Skye
Singer Justine Skye strutted through the New York streets in this all-black outfit during fashion week.
YG
Rapper YG arrived at the 3.1 Phillip Lim show wearing this interesting black outfit. Not sure how to feel about this one.
Saweetie
Saweetie rarely misses a fashion moment! She wore this beautiful red, sequined dress to the LaQuan Smith show.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union showed up to the Ralph Lauren show wearing this classic, one-shoulder gown!
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson shut down the fashion competition this fashion week by wearing this all-brown look in New York!
Teyana Taylor
Fashion queen Teyana Taylor wore this graphic tee with a kilt and tabi shoes to the 3.1 Phillip Lim show.
Edward Enninful
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful wore this perfectly fitted blue tuxedo to the Coach show at the New York Public Library.
Halima Aden
Model Halima Aden wore this perfectly styled outfit to the Prabal Gurung show at the Four Freedoms State Park.