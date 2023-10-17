Is Zhuri James, 8, the Next Sports Star in the Family? Lebron Thinks So

On October 15, Lebron James posted three videos on Instagram of his daughter, Zhuri, at her volleyball game, and she’s a killin’ it!



Zhuri is now eight years old, and in the video, you can see her leading her team as the server. In the caption, the Lakers player typed, “Another One in the making! Uh-Oh!! Let’s Gooooooo Munchin!! @allthingszhuri got NEXT!! VIBES!! #JamesGang #ZTheWarriorPrincess

In the first two videos, you can hear James cheer her on saying, “Do your thang, Munchkin, do your thang!” The youngest of the James siblings throws up the ball and successfully hits the ball over the net. I mean, what else can you expect from a child whose father is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history? Her teammates adorably run to Zhuri to high-five her after the opposing team loses the point.

The last video, however, is the epitome of Black childhood, having your parents yell louder than all of the others at a sports game! As Zhuri stands in a different position on the court and waits for her teammate to serve the ball, James yells louder than in the previous videos, “Let’s go Munchkin!” Although he laughs as well as other parents in the background, Zhuri hilariously turns around and gives her father a look of embarrassment. Looks like we have another James family member to look out for on the court!

The two other James children, Bronny, 19, and Bryce, 16, have taken after their father and play basketball. Bryce currently plays at Notre Dame High School in Los Angeles and has received an offer to play for Ohio State University. Bronny is currently a player at the University of Southern California where he suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023 during team practice. Bronny’s sudden collapse was credited to a congenital heart defect and he was released from the hospital three days later. Lebron has claimed that he will not retire from the NBA until he plays alongside his son. In the meantime, it seems like he’ll have to get used to learning more about volleyball!